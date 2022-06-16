Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library to host two virtual author events

CANTON — Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi. Onwuachi will discuss his new cookbook My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef. The event will be held virtually Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m.

Onwuachi is a James Beard Award-winning chef and a former Top Chef contestant. He was named Food & Wine’s best new chef in 2019 and Esquire’s chef of the year in 2019. He has opened several restaurants and was the executive chef at acclaimed Kith/Kin in Washington, D.C.

Onwuachi’s new cookbook, My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef, with more than 125 recipes, celebrates the cuisine of the African diaspora as handed down through Onwuachi’s own family history. Born on Long Island and raised in New York City, Nigeria, and Louisiana, Onwuachi was first exposed to cooking by his mother in the family’s modest Bronx apartment.

Onwuachi will share stories behind his family’s recipes, and the importance of the connections between cuisine, place, and culture.

Onwuachi opened five restaurants before turning 30. His accolades also include being named a 30 Under 30 honoree by both Zagat and Forbes. His 2019 memoir, Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir, received critical acclaim.

Thursday, June 30, Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host bestselling author Michelle Zauner. Zauner, the indie rock star of Japanese Breakfast fame, will discuss her memoir, Crying in H Mart, and her music career. This event will be held virtually at 7 p.m. It was previously scheduled in May, but cancelled due to her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Crying in H Mart, Zauner’s first book, is the story of family, food, grief, and endurance. Zauner’s beloved bestselling memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity, was a New York Times notable book of the year. Zauner is also the author of The New Yorker viral essay that shares the same title as her book.

As a musician, Grammy-nominated Zauner has won acclaim from major music outlets around the world. She is best known as a singer and guitarist who creates dreamy, shoegaze-inspired indie pop under the name Japanese Breakfast. Her releases include Psychopomp, Soft Sounds from Another Planet, and Jubilee, which was nominated for two Grammy awards.

Jessica Hopper, Chicago-based music critic and author, will join Zauner in conversation. In a career spanning more than 20 years, Hopper has earned acclaim as a provocative music journalist. She has written for GQ, Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine, The Guardian, Elle, and more. She was formerly the editorial director at MTV News, and an editor at Pitchfork. Hopper is the author of several books including The Girls Guide To Rocking, named a Notable Book for Young Readers by the American Library Association.

Both events are presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a new statewide collaboration among public libraries. The collaboration is designed to bring virtual events with bestselling, esteemed, and diverse speakers to library patrons across the state. 192 Illinois libraries have joined Illinois Libraries Present. Working together allows libraries to bring speakers to their communities that might not be possible due to budget constraints or production capabilities.

Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

Both events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit www.parliningersoll.org. For more information, visit www.parliningersoll.org or call 309-647-0328.