ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

The top 10 films shot in West Virginia; Brooke and Marshall County represented

By Isaac Taylor
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnJbJ_0gCaGo0D00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You may not think of West Virginia as a filmmaking state, but the Mountain State has seen plenty of critically acclaimed films come through its mountains.

This list was compiled using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website. Here are some facts about West Virginia moviemaking:

McDowell County was the only county featured twice in the top 10. The films shot in McDowell County are “Primal Fear” and “The Glass Castle.”

What was the last movie released on VHS?

Drama films came out strong with six out of the 10 films featuring drama in their categories. Documentary came behind with four, while crime, thriller, and biography were featured in three films.

Two Best Picture winners are on the list. They are “The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Deer Hunter”. Both films won five Academy Awards. “The Deer Hunter” was nominated for nine total and “The Silence of the Lambs” was nominated for seven total.

Three films were nominated for an Academy Award but did not win. “Matewan” was nominated for one Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Edward Norton in “Primal Fear” was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. “Super Size Me” was nominated for Best Documentary.

The most critically acclaimed film on the list is “The Night of the Hunter” with a 99/100 on Metacritic from 8 critics, while “Primal Fear” was the lowest, with an average of 47/100 from 18 critics.

According to IMDb user ratings, here are the Top 10 films shot in West Virginia.

1. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Writer: Ted Tally (Screenplay), Thomas Harris (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Jodie Foster , Anthony Hopkins , Lawrence A. Bonney

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 (1.4 million ratings)

Metacritic Score: 85/100

Where in West Virginia?: Clay County

IMDb Synopsis : “A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.”

2. The Deer Hunter (1978)

Director : Michael Cimino

Writer: Michael Cimino (Story), Deric Washburn (Story), Louis Garfinkle (Story), Quinn K. Redeker (Story), Deric Washburn (Screenplay)

Stars: Robert De Niro , Christopher Walken , John Cazale

Genre: Drama, War

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 (335,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 86/100

Where in West Virginia?: Follansbee, Brooke County | Weirton, Brooke & Hancock Counties

IMDb Synopsis : “An in-depth examination of the ways in which the Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of several friends in a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania.”

3. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

Director: Charles Laughton

Writer: Charles Laughton (Screenplay), James Agee (Screenplay), Davis Grubb (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Robert Mitchum , Shelley Winters , Lillian Gish

Genre: Crime, Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 8/10 (89,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 99/100

Where in West Virginia?: Moundsville, Marshall County

IMDb Synopsis : “A religious fanatic marries a gullible widow whose young children are reluctant to tell him where their real daddy hid the $10,000 he’d stolen in a robbery.”

4. Matewan (1987)

Director: John Sayles

Writer: John Sayles

Stars : Chris Cooper , James Earl Jones , Mary McDonnell

Genre: Drama, History

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 (8,100 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 73/100

Where in West Virginia?: New River Gorge | Thurmond, Fayette County

IMDb Synopsis : “A labor union organizer comes to an embattled mining community brutally and violently dominated and harassed by the mining company.”

5. The Devil and Daniel Johnston (2005)

Director: Jeff Feuerzeig

Writer: Jeff Feuerzeig

Stars: Daniel Johnston , Matt Groening , Gibby Haynes

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 (10,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 77/100

Where in West Virginia?: Weston, Lewis County

IMDb Synopsis : “Daniel Johnston, manic-depressive genius singer/songwriter/artist is revealed in this portrait of madness, creativity and love.”

6. The Last Mountain (2011)

Director: Bill Haney

Writer: Bill Haney , Peter Rhodes

Stars: Susan B i rd , Don Blankenship , Ron Burris

Genre: Documentary

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (299 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 62/100

Where in West Virginia? : Appalachian Mountains

IMDb Synopsis : “A coal mining corporation and a tiny community vie for the last great mountain in Appalachia in a battle for the future of energy that affects us all.”

7. Still Bill (2009)

Director: Damani Baker , Alex Vlack

Writer: Alex Vlack

Stars: Bill Withers , Clarence Avant , Corey Glover

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (629 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 76/100

Where in West Virginia?: Slab Fork, Raleigh County

IMDb Synopsis : “A portrait of soul legend Bill Withers.”

8. Primal Fear (1996)

Director: Gregory Hoblit

Writer: Steve Shagan (Screenplay), Ann Biderman (Screenplay), William Diehl (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Richard Gere , Laura Linney , Edward Norton

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 (290,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 47/100

Where in West Virginia?: Keystone, McDowell County

IMDb Synopsis : “An altar boy is accused of murdering a priest, and the truth is buried several layers deep.”

9. Super Size Me (2004)

Director: Morgan Spurlock

Writer: Morgan Spurlock

Stars : Morgan Spurlock , Daryl Isaacs , Chemeeka Walker

Genre: Documentary

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10 (108,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 73/100

Where in West Virginia?: Beckley, Raleigh County

IMDb Synopsis : “While examining the influence of the fast food industry, Morgan Spurlock personally explores the consequences on his health of a diet of solely McDonald’s food for one month.”

10. The Glass Castle (2017)

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Writer: Destin Daniel Cretton (Screenplay), Andrew Lanham (Screenplay), Jeannette Walls (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Brie Larson , Woody Harrelson , Naomi Watts

Genre: Biography, Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10 (33,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 56/100

Where in West Virginia?: Welch, McDowell County

IMDb Synopsis : “A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio. Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). In the top 10, one film won Best […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleston, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
Marshall County, WV
Government
City
Weston, WV
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
Hinton News

West Virginia Day: State's 159th birthday celebration scheduled for noon on Monday, June 20, at Culture Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The festivities start at noon, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests. Gov. Justice and the First Lady will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Elk calves for 2022 are showing up on the Tomblin WMA

LOGAN, W.Va. — A wobbly legged ball of fur wandered through the grass almost taller than its back on the Earl Ray Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. Noticing the young elk calf wasn’t easy from a distance for photographer Mark Bias. Fortunately, the mother elk was close by to act as the bird dog.
Metro News

Another tangled mess for line crews to tackle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Line crews who were near completion of a week-long effort to restore power across parts of West Virginia had additional days tacked onto the task Friday in a matter of minutes. “We peaked Tuesday morning at about 70,000 outages in West Virginia. We just had that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTRF- 7News

Crittenton Services paints Heritage Port pink

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heritage Port had a pink shine as the sun set tonight, as part of a tribute to the women who made West Virginia wild and wonderful. Crittenton Services held their yearly Paint the Town Pink gala fundraiser tonight on the Ohio River, with support from Friendly City businesses and restaurants. Short […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Laughton
Person
John Sayles
Person
William Diehl
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Lillian Gish
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Thomas Harris
Person
Don Blankenship
Person
Chris Cooper
Person
Daniel Johnston
Person
Morgan Spurlock
Person
Michael Cimino
weelunk.com

This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Blenko Glass to sell 159th West Virginia birthday piece

MILTON, W.Va. — Blenko Glass Company’s annual West Virginia birthday piece goes on sale this Saturday. The 159th birthday piece, tilted “Cabin in the Woods,” was designed by glass artist Kelsey Murphy. “It’s shaped like a cabin and has a stopper looking like smoke coming out...
MILTON, WV
WDTV

34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today that 34 lucky anglers have been selected as prize winners as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway. This year marked Gold Rush’s 5th anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the WVDNR and...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Appalachian Mountains#Best Documentary#Metacritic
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s incredible heat and rain records

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s hard to believe after such a stifling week, but West Virginia has it relatively easy when compared to summer in the rest of the United States. It’s hot, to be sure…but nothing compared to what they sweat through down by the Gulf Coast. Dr. Kevin Law at Marshall University says […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair is just around the corner and the community is excited for the fair to be back to normal. Tuesday the fair begins with senior citizens day where senior citizens can enter the fair for a $5 rate. It will end Saturday June 25.
POLITICS
WDTV

Lost Creek’s Richards putting city and archery on the map

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - In the matter of a year, Drew Richards has become a decorated archer. He’s been working on his craft within the sport for nearly half a decade and after an impressive 2021, has the hardware to show for it. Richards picked up a bow...
WTRF- 7News

2022 Dean Martin Hometown Celebration is happening this weekend

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Everybody Loves Somebody and That’s Amore are just two popular hits by singer, actor and comedian Dean Martin. And every year many people flock to Steubenville to a celebration in his honor. The 2022 Dean Martin Hometown Celebration is taking place this weekend and is free to the public. On Friday […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

Mask recommendation loosens in WV this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The COVID numbers for West Virginia were not updated on Friday due to the state observing Juneteenth, so the COVID numbers for the state remain the same as Thursday. Mask recommendations for the state, however, have been updated by the CDC. As of the CDC’s county-by-county update last week, 21 counties were […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont musician makes music video in north central West Virginia

TUNNLETON, W.Va. – A Fairmont musician is spending the next few days in June to make his new music video “Muddin’.” Thirty-year-old Robby Comas grew up in Fairmont, where he learned his love for music through his father, Chuck Comas. Chuck Comas started playing music after he served in Vietnam. Sometimes while performing, he would […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy