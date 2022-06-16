Denver not chosen to host FIFA Men’s World Cup

UPDATE: Denver was not selected to host games during World Cup in 2026. The cities chosen were:

WEST DIVISION Vancouver, BC, Canada Seattle San Francisco Los Angeles Guadalajara, Mexico

CENTRAL DIVISION Kansas City Dallas Atlanta Houston Monterrey, Mexico Mexico City, Mexico

EAST DIVISION Toronto Boston Philidelphia Miami New York/New Jersey



DENVER (KDVR) — This afternoon, Denver will learn if the city could host some of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup games.

The decision is expected to be announced at 3 p.m.

Denver is one of nearly two dozen cities hoping to host games. The city is putting on a private watch party near McGregor Square Thursday afternoon.

“We have the third busiest airport in the world which means we have a lot of direct flights that come to Denver making it easy for people to travel in,” Chelsea Rosty, the Chief of Staff for Denver’s Economic Development and Opportunity Office said. “We have a great infrastructure system.”

If Denver hosts, games would take place at Empower Field, which can hold more than 76,000 fans according to officials.

“Denver is popular. People want to be here and it’s a beautiful city that people want to experience so it’s sort of that “it” factor,” Rosty said.

Officials estimated the FIFA Men’s World Cup generates a $360 million impact and about 450,000 travel for games. The cost to host is estimated at $35-45 million; officials say it would be paid for primarily through ticket sales, corporate sponsorships and federal funds.

