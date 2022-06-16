ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver not chosen to host FIFA Men’s World Cup

By Lisa D'Souza
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uw7UW_0gCaGFIu00

UPDATE: Denver was not selected to host games during World Cup in 2026. The cities chosen were:

  • WEST DIVISION
    • Vancouver, BC, Canada
    • Seattle
    • San Francisco
    • Los Angeles
    • Guadalajara, Mexico
  • CENTRAL DIVISION
    • Kansas City
    • Dallas
    • Atlanta
    • Houston
    • Monterrey, Mexico
    • Mexico City, Mexico
  • EAST DIVISION
    • Toronto
    • Boston
    • Philidelphia
    • Miami
    • New York/New Jersey

DENVER (KDVR) — This afternoon, Denver will learn if the city could host some of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup games.

The decision is expected to be announced at 3 p.m.

Denver is one of nearly two dozen cities hoping to host games. The city is putting on a private watch party near McGregor Square Thursday afternoon.

“We have the third busiest airport in the world which means we have a lot of direct flights that come to Denver making it easy for people to travel in,” Chelsea Rosty, the Chief of Staff for Denver’s Economic Development and Opportunity Office said.  “We have a great infrastructure system.”

Photos: Avs take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

If Denver hosts, games would take place at Empower Field, which can hold more than 76,000 fans according to officials.

“Denver is popular. People want to be here and it’s a beautiful city that people want to experience so it’s sort of that “it” factor,” Rosty said.

Officials estimated the FIFA Men’s World Cup generates a $360 million impact and about 450,000 travel for games. The cost to host is estimated at $35-45 million; officials say it would be paid for primarily through ticket sales, corporate sponsorships and federal funds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Colorado has a long history of soccer at all levels

Back in October of 2021, the City of Denver put in a bid to be evaluated and put into consideration for host status during the 2026 competition, which if attained, would have likely landed several matches over at Empower Field. Unfortunately for Denver, the Mile High City was not among those selected by the governing soccer body.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with the Seasoned Swine BBQ

Jacob Viers started his food truck, Seasoned Swine BBQ due to a passion for traditionally smoked ribs. After moving to Colorado from Iowa in 2013, Jacob missed those familiar flavors he was so used to in Iowa. Jacob and his food truck will be showcased at the Denver BBQ Festival at Empower Field at Mile […]
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Mexico City
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wet Father’s Day In The Mountains, Fewer Storms For The Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado will create plenty of clouds on Father’s Day, but most of the rain coming from the clouds will be confined to areas west of the Continental Divide for most of the day. In fact, most areas on the Western Slope and along the I-70 mountain corridor west of the Eisenhower Tunnel are almost guaranteed to get at least one or two rain showers by Sunday afternoon. Some of the rain in western Colorado could be heavy at times and there is a chance a few thunderstorms could strengthen to the point of becoming severe. The primary...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

What’s with those tall doors near Coors Field?

If you’ve ever hung out downtown, you might recognize a tall building with unusual doors at the corner of 21st and Market Streets. It’s been on Jonathan Tofel’s mind. “My kids and I drive past 2095 Market Street every day on our way to school,” he wrote to our newsroom. “My three kids keep asking me why the doors on that building are two stories tall.”
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy