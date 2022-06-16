ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Three people hurt after semi-truck rear ends SUV on I-44 in Pulaski County

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.

Three people were hurt Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 44 in Pulaski County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes about a mile east of St. Robert just before 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol .

Troopers said a semi-truck driven by Brandon M. Blasingame, 24, of Rolla, rear-ended an SUV that had stopped in traffic due to construction.

Emergency crews flew two passengers from the SUV, Tamara L. Atkins, 49, and a 1-year-old girl, both of Vinita, Oklahoma, to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Atkins wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, Jose S. Carter, 23, of Vinita, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The semi-truck driver wasn't hurt in the crash.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News

