Three people hurt after semi-truck rear ends SUV on I-44 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.

Three people were hurt Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 44 in Pulaski County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes about a mile east of St. Robert just before 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol .

Troopers said a semi-truck driven by Brandon M. Blasingame, 24, of Rolla, rear-ended an SUV that had stopped in traffic due to construction.

Emergency crews flew two passengers from the SUV, Tamara L. Atkins, 49, and a 1-year-old girl, both of Vinita, Oklahoma, to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Atkins wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, Jose S. Carter, 23, of Vinita, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The semi-truck driver wasn't hurt in the crash.

