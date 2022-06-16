ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Advisory is in effect

WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

Today will be hot and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms.

“Heat Advisory in effect for many locations today! Feels like temperatures may reach 112° this afternoon. Clouds will continue to build through the afternoon with chances for showers and storms bumping up gradually this afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Michelle Morgan.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 40% scattered storms. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% spotty showers. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% spotty showers. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

FATHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Mostly dry, isolated shower. Low: S 78, N 76.
High: 94.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Mostly dry. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 95.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Mostly dry. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 95.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Mostly dry. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 95.

