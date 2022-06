Aside from last night’s fire in White Township, Friday was an active day for Indiana County’s first responders. Two brush fires were reported on Friday. The first was reported at 7:57 AM on Route 22 East in East Wheatfield Township. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde fire departments were called out at the time. Later in the day, a brush fire was reported at 2:05 PM along George Road in Young Township. This brings the brush fire count for the year to 29.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO