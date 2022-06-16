ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

South Plains temp and rain trends

By Steve Divine
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat is in store for the South Plains and West Texas, though a slight decline is in our forecast. Little chance of rain, unfortunately, also is in our forecast. You may notice a few clouds from time to time, but today generally sunny and...

