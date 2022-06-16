ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie bowler Joe Greer competes in 50th consecutive USBC Open Championships

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS — It all started in 1972 when a couple of Joe Greer's bowling buddies suggest they should go out to the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.

The tournament that year was in Long Beach, California. But they rallied up five teams of four players each and drove across the country. Competing in the Open Championships quickly became a yearly tradition for Greer. While the tournament has changed in both size and location, Greer always made it his goal to be there.

In 2021, Greer brought out 19 family members thinking that was going to be his 50th consecutive appearance. But, since the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, it was only his 49th.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, Greer was honored alongside his wife, Sandy, son, Brian, and daughter-in-law, Julie. He was presented with a plaque, chevron and diamond lapel pin as he became one of the few bowlers to compete in 50 Open Championships.

"It was really beautiful," Greer said.

More major local sports news: Wapahani pitcher Zack Thompson makes first MLB start, BSU's Griffith named All-American

He added: "It's always been in a different place. ... I've been to Tampa, I've been to Long Beach, California ... I've been to New York, Niagara Falls, I've been everywhere. It's really been enjoyable."

'No small feat': 50 consecutive bowling championships later

The USBC has hosted the Open Championships every year since 1901. Greer said more than 1,655,000 bowlers have competed in the event. Only 36, including Greer, have competed in 50 consecutive tournaments.

"There's several people that's got 50 but not consecutive," Greer said.

Greer, 75, said getting to 50 consecutive tournaments was no small feat. A few weeks before making the trek out to Las Vegas for the 2022 Open Championships, Greer was in a nursing home after suffering a stroke.

He said he's had a heart attack, had both knees replaced, both hips replaced and a shoulder replaced. Nothing has stopped, or was going to stop, the longtime bowler from this achievement.

"I thought, 'Man, there's no way I'm going to get to go. It's a blessing, and the prayers from all my friends and God taking care of me, I got to go and made it because it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing because I couldn't live another 50 years to keep doing this," Greer said, laughing.

New Muncie gym, new fitness goals: New 24/7 gym, Midwest Muscle, aims to educate, guide Muncie community's fitness journeys

Through all the traveling, including dozens of trips to Nevada (both Reno and Las Vegas), Greer said one of his most memorable moments came in 1977 when he and Sandy got married in Reno. Joe Greer also happened to have one of his best tournaments that year. The two have been together for 46 years.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Greer has knocked over 59,545 pins for a lifetime average of 167.7 at the Open Championships. He's bowled on perfect 300 game and recorded a 700 series more than 150 times. He's also competed alongside more than 100 different individuals at the Open Championships, including a handful of teammates in Bill Alfront, Jack Imel, Brad Prather and Jim Mansfield.

Greer's been bowling for more than 60 years. He joins Muncie bowlers Tom Ruddick and Clint Zavakos as locals to appear in 50 tournaments. Greer is the only left-handed bowler of the three.

With 50 Open Championships down, Greer is unsure of how long he'll keep going from here. Either way, he's in rare company, joining just a few dozen other bowlers who have ever competed in 50 USBC Open Championships.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @ rgeneraljr .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie bowler Joe Greer competes in 50th consecutive USBC Open Championships

