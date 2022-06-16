Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — A man was killed late Wednesday after he was struck by a driver who fled the scene afterward, an official said.

His identity was confirmed as Andrew Benkert, 23, of Greenwood, Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt said Thursday.

Officials say the crash happened about 11:46 p.m. at Ind. 135 and Fairview Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle is an older black Chevy Trailblazer with extensive front end damage. They shared this photos of debris from the vehicle.

Greenwood Police shared this photo of debris from what they believe is the suspect's vehicle from a deadly hit-and-run.

Benkert's cause and manner of death is pending the completion of an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-865-0300. People can also report tips anonymously online .