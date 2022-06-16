Activision says executives did not ignore harassment incidents

A former Amazon Web Services employee was convicted of hacking into Capital One and stealing the data of more than 100 million people nearly three years ago in one of the largest data breaches in the United States. Paige Thompson, who worked for the software giant as an engineer until...
The FBI says investment fraudsters pose a "significant threat" to LinkedIn. Users around the country tell CNBC they lost small fortunes after connecting with someone on LinkedIn who they believed was giving them sound financial advice. The company acknowledges a recent increase in fraud and says it removed 32 million...
Comments / 0