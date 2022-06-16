City of Pella Releases Annual Water Quality Report

The Knoxville City Council will meet in a regular session on Mondy. The council will have a discussion and Possible action on the Proposed Process to Consider The Future Of The Dixie Gebhardt House. The council has three possible options for the home. Relocation of the home by a third party, acquisition of the home by a third party, and demolition of the building by the Public Library, who would build and operate the Dixie Gebhardt Park. Council will discuss requesting staff to obtain estimates of relocation and demolition and also work with the library board on obtaining estimates for the park option. The council will consider setting salaries/wages for City officers and non-collective bargaining unit employees for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The council will also consider approval of Storefront Improvement Grants For 110 W. Robinson, 114 W. Robinson, 101 E. Robinson, 306 E. Robinson, 123 E. Main, 217 E. Main, And A Facade Improvement Grant For 125 S. Third, The council will also consider a resolution Supporting The East Village Housing Project And Cartwright Properties Application For Workforce Housing Tax Credits.
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session and a special study session Monday. The council will consider appointments to the Hometown Pride Committee, a FY2023 budget amendment, and a site plan amendment for the properties at 1010 N Jefferson Way before going into closed session to the purchase or sale of real estate.
The Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Pella area. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Pella’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. The purpose of this Laborshed study...
University Street from Carson to Farmer in Pella is now closed to through traffic while the water main is replaced. This road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Contact the Public Works Department at 628-1601 with questions.
The Knoxville Recreation Center is currently running its second annual Walk A Million Steps with The REC Program, Recreation Center Wellness Supervisor Angie Jones spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “This is our second annual Walk a Million Steps with the Rec Center program. The goal is to walk...
The Indianola School Board reviewed the District Mental Health System Data at their meeting Tuesday, which included an Equine Therapy Program pilot. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the program partners with Camp Wesley Woods and mental health therapists for students to spend time with horses. Sathoff also said the program, despite being in its beginning stage and with limited students, was a huge success.
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville is offering programs for kids this coming week. Webb Shadle Public Library Director Joellen Glick Spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the programs. “We will be offering our story time with parents and teachers of Marion County Monday, June 20 at 10:30 am and...
The Knoxville School Board approved the new Website/Social Media Specialist position at their meeting Monday. Knoxville School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the position. “So many people check their social media on a day-to-day basis that we felt it is a good way to get general...
The Pella School Board met for the first time this summer on Thursday. The board approved change orders to ongoing construction contracts for the HVAC upgrades at Pella High School and tennis court construction at Caldwell Park. Resolutions to approve additional transfers and updates to the ongoing issuance of bonds were also passed, as were those to approve a nursing services contract for the upcoming academic year and several changes to the building, department, and employee handbooks. The board also restored breakfast and lunch fees with those returning in the upcoming school year to their 2019-20 rates, and also passed a 28E Agreement with WEST Academy in Newton.
The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
The outgoing class of retirees for the Pella Community School District was honored at an open house as school wrapped up last month. In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Hear more about those...
With the heat of summer here, those spending time outdoors should take proper precautions to being outside in the sun. If you are planning on being outside for an extended amount of time to drink plenty of water, and to watch for signs of being overheated such as extreme fatigue, nausea, or a headache, and if you need to take a break in the shade or air-conditioning to do so. Soukup also said if there are any questions if someone is dealing with a heat-related illness, do not hesitate to call 911.
The Knoxville School Board approved a contract modification for the Director of Special Education at their meeting this week. Knoxville School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the contracts. “We have a Director of Special Education, which was a new position for us this year as in...
Knoxville High School Girls Basketball coach Matt Richhart presented a check for $23,235.78 To the Knoxville Hospitals and Clinics recently. Kevin Stittsworth, Director of Foundation and Public Relations for the Knoxville Hospitals and clinics spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the donation. “A portion of the funds raised at the Panthers...
Work begins on Ashland on the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project on Monday, and over the course of the week the intersection at Ashland and Howard will be closed and Ashland will be closed from Howard to First St. Work on Phase 2 continued over this past week, completing the...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is holding an event in Indianola this afternoon, discussing human trafficking. Pate will discuss the many forms of human trafficking, and provide resources for information and reporting. The event will take place at 2pm at Hotel Pommier in Indianola. Recognize and Report – —...
The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party Saturday, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
The Indianola Police Department is hosting a Community Engagement Night with the public about an active shooter and threat response by the department. School Resource Officer Jay Hackett will discuss A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), while Sergeant Rick Largesse will talk about the department’s response in the event of an active shooter or active threat, and will give a presentation geared towards business owners and managers. The Community Engagement Night will be on Thursday, June 23rd from 6-8pm in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus.
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will Hold Ridiculous Days on Saturday, June 18, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm in Downtown Knoxville. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is the second year we have held Ridiculous Days and it has doubled in...
A former manager at Vermeer Corporation faces charges for alleged bid-fixing during the construction of the organization’s new Eco Center following the July 2018 tornado. Roger Bradford faces a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and faces trial that’s currently scheduled to begin on August 1st. Viorel Draghia, owner of the Virginia based Draghia Painting & Contracting, pleaded guilty to the charges filed this past spring and Bradford has pleaded not guilty, according to a report by the Des Moines Register.
