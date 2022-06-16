ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair, IA

AC/GC Sports In Action Tonight

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball and softball teams have a busy night of ball games tonight. The night will kickoff with the Chargers baseball program searching two conference victories at home against Pleasantville....

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Baseball/Softball Rams to host PCM Monday

This week of Greene County High School baseball and softball begins with the Rams at home in Jefferson on Monday vs. PCM (Monroe). The baseball is at Allensworth Field just east of the football field and the softball is at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway. The softball game can...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Busy Week for Wildcats Softball and Baseball

Next week will continue the busy season for the West Central Valley baseball and softball teams, as they start off the week by traveling to take on the Woodward-Granger Hawks on Monday. Tuesday both teams are on the road again, as the softball team takes on the Baxter Bolts, and the baseball team faces off against the Glidden-Ralston Wildcats.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Baseball Falls To Pleasantville Thursday

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball team falls to Pleasantville in a double header Thursday. The Chargers played in two tightly contested games against the Trojans. In game 1, ACGC led most of the game until the bottom of the 7th when Pleasantville’s Trevor Daggett hit a walk off double to defeat the Charger 5 to 4. Miles Kading pitched an outstanding game going 6 1/3 innings pitched allowing 5 runs only walking one batter all night and also Tegan Slaybaugh went 4 for 4 with 3 runs scored.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

10-0 victory in six for Rams vs. Ogden

Greene County improved to 7-9 on the high school softball season with a 10-0 home victory in Jefferson vs. Ogden in non-conference play. The Bulldogs fell to 5-14. Junior Emma Hoyle allowed just one hit, walked only one batter, and struck out 14 in the six inning contest, won by the Rams via the 10-run rule. Hoyle had two hits and drove in four runs while junior Olivia Shannon had three hits and Alexa Peters had a single and two RBI. Carmyn Paup tripled and drove in two. Emma Stream and Chanlyn Cunningham each had a base hit.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adair, IA
City
Lenox, IA
City
Pleasantville, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Pleasantville, IA
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panthers Softball, Baseball Drops Both Double Header Games Against The Des Moines Christian Lions Thursday

The Panorama Panthers Softball and Baseball teams battled with a fellow West Central Activities Conference foe in double header action on Thursday in Panora. The Des Moines Christian Lions made the trip from Urbandale on Thursday to take on the Panthers in double header action and both the Panthers Baseball and Softball teams battled throughout the evening on Thursday but both teams lost both of their games.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Softball Picks Up First Win Saturday

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball team picks up their first win in the Audubon tournament Saturday. The Lady Chargers played a total of three games on Saturday that includes defeating Boyer Valley by a score of 12 to 4, losing to Coon Rapids-Bayard in a tight game 6 to 5 and also losing to Southwest Valley 6 to 4. Their record on the season now sits at (1-14).
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Boone Stays Hot, Powers Over Perry in Thursday Night Baseball

Perry 3 (1-13) Player ab r h rbi bb so po a lob. Note: 2 outs, 2 runners LOB when the game ended. E – Killmer; Davis; Anliker; Heck; Davies; England. DP – Toreadors 2. LOB – Bluejays 4; Toreadors 7. 2B – England 2; Grabau. HBP...
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Ball Games#Ac#Raccoon Valley Radio
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Softball Rams home tonight with Ogden

It’s Ogden visiting Greene County tonight in non-conference high school softball. The action is a JV/varsity doubleheader at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. Coach Tom Kennedy’s Rams are coming off a 6-0 victory at home on Wednesday night vs. Heart of Iowa Activities Conference rival South Hamilton (Jewell) and stand at 6-9 overall. The Bulldogs were 5-13 prior to a Thursday doubleheader with Earlham.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Field Set for Perry Softball’s Trip to Roland Story Tourney

The Perry softball team will play four games over the next couple of days as the Jayettes travel to Roland Story for the annual Kiwanis Tournament. Perry will play Gilbert at 10:30 Friday morning and Benton at 2:30. Saturday, the Jayettes take on Esterville Lincoln Central at 4:00 and Boone at 6:00.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Still Time To Get Registered For Perry Booster Club Games

The second annual Perry Booster Club Games will be taking place on the Fourth of July this year and there are multiple registration options available. The 2022 Perry Booster Games will be taking place at 2 p.m. July 4th on the Pattee Park Bandshell Lawn. The cost to register a team of four is $80 before the end of the day today, with the price to increase to $90 by July 1st, and $100 after the 1st.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Three Dallas County Schools To Be At IHSMTA Showcase Today

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Perry and Dallas Center-Grimes students will be performing tonight at the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase. For ADM, they will perform “Freaky Friday” which received awards including Distinguished Scene for “Women and Sandwiches,” and Michael Payne received an award for Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role for his performance as Adam.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Last Chances To Get Registered For Camp Invention With ADM

A fun camp will begin on Monday with the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District and time is running out to get registered. Camp Invention will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from June 20th-24th and will be at the ADM Middle School. The cost to participate is $245 and is meant for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. You can save $30 with two siblings and $40 when registering three or more siblings.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Today is Churdan Day!

A reminder that today is Churdan Day and there’s lots happening in the small Greene County town. The morning festivities include a 5K fun run/walk at 7:30am, along with the 3-on-3 basketball tournament and vendor fair at 9. Then at 10am is the parade, followed by inflatables and a vehicle show at 11am. The Town and Country Band will perform at noon and there will be a sand volleyball tournament as well.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center, will be Monday, June 20th at noon at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday at 11 am until the time of the service at the Frist Christian Church Fellow Ship Hall. Twigg Funereal Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Laura. Sons, Daniel Jr. and James. Siblings, Claudia Wolfe, Grace Carmichael, Marilyn Schreder, Sandi George, Anna Rich, Dorothy Beck Clare Barton and Theodore Wuchter.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tipton Prairie Walk in Greene County

Anyone interested in learning more about the rich history of one of Greene County’s prairie lands are invited to a special outdoor program. Mike Delaney is one of the founding members of the Raccoon River Watershed Association and a college professor who will be leading a walking tour of the Tipton Prairie. Delaney will talk about several features of the prairie including how it formed with the Raccoon River from the Wisconsin Glacier about 12,000 years ago. He will also point out unique plant and animal wildlife.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Robert Lane, 81, formerly of Fontanelle

Graveside services for Robert Lane, 81, formerly of Fontanelle, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery in Fontanelle. Memorials may be directed to The Association of Former Students, Texas A&M University, Robert D. Lane ’84, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX.
FONTANELLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: BACooN Ride Makes Its Way Through Dallas County Today

While motorists are out and about in Dallas County today they should be aware of bicyclists with the 2022 BACooN Ride. The ride will take place throughout much of Dallas County as bicyclists will make a 71-mile loop along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Sheriff Chad Leonard says one of the most important things is for bicyclists and motorists to respect each other’s right of way.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

10 Squared Women Announce Second Quarter Winner 2022

The Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County made a large contribution at their second quarter meeting. The Ten Squared Women were presented three options of projects to donate $11,000 and they chose Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Our Community Health Foundation. The foundation is a new 501(c)3 established by the Guthrie County Health Services to help offer more opportunities like the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Guthrie County which mails age-appropriate books to all registered children at no cost to families.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Good Egg Days “Old Places, New Faces” Begins Today

The Stuart Good Egg Days “Old Places, New Faces” starts with a fundraiser and many activities today. The events will get going this afternoon at 5pm with the Stuart American Legion Feed which will serve burgers, chips and a dessert option at the shelter in Lawbaugh Park with a free will donation.
STUART, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy