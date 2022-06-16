AC/GC Sports In Action Tonight

Greene County improved to 7-9 on the high school softball season with a 10-0 home victory in Jefferson vs. Ogden in non-conference play. The Bulldogs fell to 5-14. Junior Emma Hoyle allowed just one hit, walked only one batter, and struck out 14 in the six inning contest, won by the Rams via the 10-run rule. Hoyle had two hits and drove in four runs while junior Olivia Shannon had three hits and Alexa Peters had a single and two RBI. Carmyn Paup tripled and drove in two. Emma Stream and Chanlyn Cunningham each had a base hit.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO