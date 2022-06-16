This Is The BMW M2 CSL Prototype You Never Knew Existed

The fervor surrounding the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is building as we get closer to the running of the event at the end of this month. So far, Acura has announced that it will be entering its new Integra and we've seen a few privateers make their intentions known too. But one of the more exciting vehicles that we've been looking forward to seeing is the Porsche 911, dubbed Hoonipigasus, that gifted wheelman Ken Block will be participating with. He revealed the vehicle last month with the news that it weighs just over 2,200 pounds and produces 1,400 horsepower. Will it be a handful? You betcha, and that's why testing is so important. Take a look at the video below to see Mr. Block drive his new toy at Pikes Peak for the very first time.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO