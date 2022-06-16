ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Mexico during June

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ws0Y_0gCa9GOd00

New Mexico's known COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward, according to weekly epidemiology reports, while data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show increased transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus over most of the state.

A total of 6,357 cases reported between June 6 and June 13 continues a jump that started the previous week with 6,104 cases reported.

Grant County, which has been a hotspot for transmission in recent weeks, saw the highest number of infections adjusted for population in the state, with 82.5 per 100,000 people, far greater than surrounding southern New Mexico counties.

After Grant County, infections were highest per population in Santa Fe County, at 64.8 per 100,000.

The per-population adjustment is used to compare counties with populations of varying size in a state that includes densely populated metropolitan areas and extensive rural areas.

Reported daily cases are generally accepted as an undercount of the number of infections as residents have come to rely on home-based tests over lab-confirmed PCR tests. Among the latter, New Mexico reported a positivity rate of nearly 12 percent during the last week of May.

A heat map maintained by the CDC showed 30 of New Mexico's 33 counties at substantial to high rates of transmission Wednesday, based on known daily case rates and test positivity.

Besides the known cases, the percentage of emergency department visits with COVID-19 discharge diagnoses has risen sharply since April, topping 5 percent of all ED visits for symptoms consistent with SARS-CoV-2 or influenza infection.

The state's hospital network reported a slight week-over-week increase to 122 hospitalizations over the past week. During the week of May 30 to June 5, the most recent data reported, hospitalizations for COVID-19 were densest in San Miguel County when adjusted for age and population, at 17.7 per 100,000. In the southern part of the state, Luna County led in hospitalizations at 14.2 per 100,000.

On Wednesday, the state reported 165 hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, of whom 17 were on ventilators.

The day's reported cases were 1,132. While the majority of positive cases recover with mild to moderate symptoms of disease, 7,869 cases (1.4 percent of the total) had proven fatal as of Wednesday.

Vaccines against COVID-19 continue to be available for free and can be located online at https://vaccinenm.org.

According to the state health department's vaccine data portal, as of its last update on June 7 over 1.3 million New Mexico adults had completed a primary course of vaccine, or 78.8 percent of those ages 18 and over. However, despite rising cases being attributed in part to waning immunity, only 60.6 percent had received at least one booster shot.

Want a COVID shot in New Mexico? Here's a refresher on vaccines and boosters.

Among younger residents, over 61 percent of those between ages 12 and 17 had completed a primary course, while 34 percent had received a booster. Among ages 5 to 11, 32.4 percent had completed a primary course and 6.6 percent had received a booster.

Vaccines for children as young as 6 months old took another step toward authorization Wednesday, when a Food and Drug Administration panel voted in favor of authorizing vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for young children.

As reported by USA Today, the votes require approval by the FDA commissioner and then by the CDC. If those approvals come through, vaccine doses would be ready for distribution as soon as next week.

Besides vaccines, health officials have recommended frequent handwashing, physical distance from non-household members and wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask in public indoor settings as ways to slow community spread and protect others. While recommended, indoor mask mandates were lifted in most public spaces in February.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

Comments / 8

Shay
3d ago

We’ll what you expect ppl down here don’t take care of themselves here and just still go out when there sick and not be curtious to others. and the law around here is so terrible for not enforcing the proper santization laws to protect the other ppl who are not sick. So eventually the numbers rises and it spreads. Great job nm 😒 keep up the bad work.

Reply
2
Related
deseret.com

How does COVID-19 affect the flu and other common illnesses?

Viruses have been behaving in unusual ways since the pandemic, The Washington Post reports. Flu seasons have been lasting longer and cases of other illnesses are appearing at a higher rate than normal. A longer flu season: Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital saw a range of seven respiratory viruses in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Peaches Recall: Recall on Peaches Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company and can be identified in a few different ways.
TEXAS STATE
Fast Company

Pulse oximeters are racist, and that likely cost lives during COVID-19

When someone arrives at a hospital due to COVID-19 or just about any other issue, pulse oximeters are the go-to gadget to check how much oxygen is in their blood. Once it’s slipped on a patient’s finger and shining light through the skin, it quickly tells a clinician whether or not the person’s heart and lungs are supplying enough oxygen to meet the body’s needs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy