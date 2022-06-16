ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, ND

Ramsey TAKES Leadership Awareness Wednesday

By Cindy Olson, Ramsey County 4-H
 3 days ago
DEVILS LAKE - Youth from across the state developed and enhanced their leadership skills during this year’s Leadership Awareness Wednesday (LAW), a statewide 4-H civic engagement event organized by North Dakota State University Extension’s Center for 4-H Youth Development.

This year’s event was held June 1 at the Morton County Courthouse and focused on county government. Youth in grades 7 through 12 experienced what goes on in a variety of county offices and engaged with county personnel during hands-on activities. Educational sessions included topics such as how taxes are assessed, how planning and zoning work and a tour of the Law Enforcement Center.

“The information that I took away from [LAW conferences] will stick with me for the rest of my life,” says Savannah Lebrun, a 4-H member from Ramsey County who has attended three LAW events and values the different perspectives offered each year.

This year’s event included a leadership panel with local leaders, allowing youth to ask questions and learn about a variety of career paths at the county level. Panelists were Nathan Boehm, Morton County commissioner; Kathleen Jones, Burleigh County commissioner; Dawn Rhone, Morton County auditor; Wendy Bent, human resources director; Donnell Preskey Hushka, North Dakota Association of Counties and public affairs specialist; and Tim Nilson, Morton County parks director.

“LAW is such a great event,” says Sue Quamme Wehlander, 4-H youth development specialist, youth leadership and civic engagement. “Each year the focus is a bit different. During the years that the North Dakota legislature is in session, LAW meets in Bismarck with programing, tours of the capital and a chance for youth sit on the floor with a senator or representative from their own district.”

Youth are encouraged to participate in future leadership development opportunities through the Center for 4-H Youth Development. See www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/extension-topics/4-h-youth-development/4-h-leadership-opportunities for more information.

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Community Policy