Teen charged with murder in fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teen is accused of fatally shooting another teen following a dispute in the Bronx last month, police said.
The 15-year-old male, whose identity is not being published, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the May 10 incident, officials said.
Police responded to West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue in Highbridge at around 8:15 p..m. and found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
