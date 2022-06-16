ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen charged with murder in fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teen is accused of fatally shooting another teen following a dispute in the Bronx last month, police said.

The 15-year-old male, whose identity is not being published, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the May 10 incident, officials said.

Police responded to West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue in Highbridge at around 8:15 p..m. and found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

