ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'This is so sweet': TikTok is praising this Texas dad who cheered for every high school grad

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He cheered on more than 400...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 11

Christina Wheatley
3d ago

this is awesome way to go papa. I just hope that when I finally graduate from college I have someone just like you cheering me on too. God bless you for mentioning every single graduate by name and cheering for them as they accomplished a milestone in their young lives that some will never have.

Reply
7
Related
KWTX

Central Texas celebrates Juneteenth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All across Central Texas people came together to celebrate Juneteenth with parades and gatherings marking the day’s second year as a national holiday. “This is our second year celebrating it as a federal holiday,” said Rachel E. Pate, Vice President of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

McDonald’s restaurants across Texas to host Uvalde Fund June 23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Across the state of Texas, McDonald’s restaurants are going to be helping Uvalde families through the tragedy. Participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 will donate 10% of sales to the Uvalde Fund at the at Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, Texas and the Robb School Memorial Fund.
UVALDE, TX
visitdallas.com

Cheryl Finfrock The Ties That Bind

Where: Ro2 Art in The Cedars 1501 S. Ervay St. Dallas, TX 75215 When: June 18 – July 15 , 2022 Opening Reception: Saturday, June 18, 7-10 PM Dallas, June 2022 - Ro2 Art is proud to present Cheryl Finfrock: The Ties That Bind. The exhibition will run from June 18 through July 15, 2022, with an opening reception held at Ro2 Art in The Cedars, located at 1501 S. Ervay St, Dallas, TX, 75215 on Saturday, June 18 from 7-10 PM.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Monthly

DFW’s Favorite Honky-tonk Band Is Led By a Dude With an Accordion

The Squeezebox Bandits were halfway through a three-hour set in February when they decided to reintroduce themselves. The sound quality at Second Rodeo Brewing, a spacious beer garden in a recently redeveloped area of the Fort Worth Stockyards, wasn’t great that day. For much of the first half of the show, the band’s singing was barely audible over the din of beer orders and chatter, and front man Abel Casillas looked like he was trying to nudge more volume out of his accordion by thrusting his hips to one side or the other with every squeeze of the instrument.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Colleyville, TX
KEAN 105

Juneteenth Originated in Texas, but Why Do We Celebrate It?

Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, and many don't even know why it's celebrated, much less where it originated. For all intents and purposes, Juneteenth is a celebration of the abolishment of slavery in the United States. As a matter of fact, it's the oldest nationally celebrated remembrance of slavery ending.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS DFW

Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.  Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting. 
ARLINGTON, TX
Austin 360

Is Joe Jonas Texan enough to star in new 'Don't mess with Texas' anti-littering ads? TxDOT thinks so

Clad in a cowboy hat, spurs and fringe, singer Joe Jonas taps into his Dallas roots in the new ad for the "Don’t mess with Texas" anti-littering campaign. Jonas, an actor, songwriter and former boy band member, is the newest celebrity face for the Texas Department of Transportation's anti-littering campaign that has been around for more than 35 years. As a spokesperson, the Jonas brother will appear in TV and radio public service ads starting in June. TxDOT announced the collaboration Monday on Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grammy-Winning Musician Pharrell Pays Off North Texas HBCU Student's Loan

Musician and producer Pharrell Williams, who wrote the 2013 blockbuster song “Happy,” made a few college students — including one from North Texas — gleeful Friday by promising to pay off their student loans. Channing Hill of Bedford was among the five students and recent graduates...
BEDFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CultureMap Dallas

Vintage car-themed restaurant vrooms into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Vintage car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano. A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.
DALLAS, TX
visitdallas.com

The Half Ain't Never Been Told

Remembering Black Dallas' Founder and Executive Director Dr. George Keaton, Jr. has skillfully combined his knowledge of local history and creative talents to produce a magnificent plethora of little-known local people and the history of Dallas. This play's debut will cover over a hundred years of the unique Dallas history and celebrate the birth of the new National Juneteenth holiday coupled with tears, humor, and laughter.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers. The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100. Gov. Abbott says, “Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy