Exciting New Restaurant, Carriqui, Coming to the Pearl in San Antonio September 2022. This exciting new restaurant will be located in the historic structure that previously housed Boehler’s and Liberty Bar. Carriqui will showcase South Texas Foodways—from the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas coast and north to San Antonio. The restaurant will be led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, formerly at Hotel Emma.

