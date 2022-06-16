Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An investigation is underway in Fletcher after a man died in police custody. Authorities say on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. police were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle after a woman reported a man not...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities have arrested two people for an assault on Old Haywood Road Friday June 17. Deputies say Anthony Lee Thomas, 23, and Kristie Ann Wood, 47, are both being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on an $80,000 bond and have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of Dollar General. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around noon at the Dollar General located at 3009 South Church Street Ext A. Deputies said a man exited the store and attempted to get in […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Amid the recent heatwave in the mountains, Asheville Police Department officials are warning drivers against leaving pets and kids inside hot cars. According to an APD official, the department has already responded to four hot car reports. “A lot of times people tend to think...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead after a tree fell on a roadway on Biltmore Estate, striking a vehicle. A spokesperson for Biltmore says the tragic incident happened during a weather event on Friday, June 17, with high winds when a tree fell across a road on the estate entrance, striking a guest vehicle.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds took to Pack Square to celebrate Asheville’s Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 18. “It’s about a culture of living your life and good deeds,” said Dori Pace, who was attending the event. Asheville’s Juneteenth Freedom Festival took place a day...
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — Celebrating Juneteenth in the mountains, the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church hosted an event Sunday, June 19 at Lake Junaluska. The celebration featured Gospel music, food trucks, dancing and more. One pastor shared with News 13 why this celebration is...
Coroner gives update after body found in water at Anderson County park. Coroner Greg Shore gives an update after a man's body was found floating in the water at a park on Lake Hartwell.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain summer camp is requesting more than $265,000 from Buncombe County commissioners to continue its efforts to support local kids. The chosen summer camp, run by Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, is free of charge all summer. From educational programs to fun activities, the kids...
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE, June 17: Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley said Friday evening, June 16 that both Tristan Lossie and William Ellwood have been located and are safe. In a statement on Facebook, Kelley wrote, "Case is still under investigation, therefore details cannot be released at this...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The New York City Fire Department confirmed the man killed Friday, June 17, 2022, on Biltmore Estate grounds when a tree fell on the vehicle he was driving was a FDNY firefighter. Firefighter Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate Friday, with...
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Witness video showing part of a recent arrest at an apartment complex in the mountains shows the moment a man became unresponsive. According to a press release from the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called out to an apartment complex on Season Circle at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Officials say a caller reported 35-year-old Christopher Hensley "would not let her leave" and "was possibly on drugs." When police arrived at the scene, the release says "a fight ensued between officers and Hensley," he was handcuffed, but then became unresponsive. Officials say officers began performing C.P.R. on Hensley while waiting for EMS. The release says he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The bodies of a man and woman were found Thursday in a Greenville County home, according to the coroner's office. (Video above: Investigators at the scene) The bodies were found at a home on Hunter Road in Simpsonville. Deputies said a 911 call came in about...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died during a crash in Greenville County on Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:14 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 11. According to troopers, the victim was driving a...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local non-profit that works with thousands of seniors has had a ransomware attack on its computer system. The director of Buncombe County’s Council on Aging believes someone hit the non-profit’s computers with ransomware Monday and staff were concerned private information might have been stolen.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement as a detention officer with Buncombe County is invited to a hiring event Saturday, June 25. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office currently has 20 job openings for detention officers, for which the department is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are investigating after a couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside their Greenville County home on Thursday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 9 a.m. concerning two people found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "Downtown after Five" is back in the mountains!. Hundreds gathered for the live outdoor concert series on Friday evening featuring performances by Tumbao!, a Latin fusion band. Concert-goers also enjoyed a variety of local and national beers and, of course, there was some great food...
