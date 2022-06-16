ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

Top local stories we are following today

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — An investigation is underway in Fletcher after a man died in police custody. Authorities say on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. police were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle after a woman reported a man not...

Related
Two people arrested for assault on Old Haywood Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities have arrested two people for an assault on Old Haywood Road Friday June 17. Deputies say Anthony Lee Thomas, 23, and Kristie Ann Wood, 47, are both being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on an $80,000 bond and have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting at Upstate Dollar General

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of Dollar General. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around noon at the Dollar General located at 3009 South Church Street Ext A. Deputies said a man exited the store and attempted to get in […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNC heatwave: Don't leave children or pets in vehicles, police warn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Amid the recent heatwave in the mountains, Asheville Police Department officials are warning drivers against leaving pets and kids inside hot cars. According to an APD official, the department has already responded to four hot car reports. “A lot of times people tend to think...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Boy hurt in Greenville County shooting

Coroner gives update after body found in water at Anderson County park. Coroner Greg Shore gives an update after a man's body was found floating in the water at a park on Lake Hartwell. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 90-year-old woman who survived a bear attack in Sevierville, TN...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Witness video shows officers pinning man down who police say later died at the hospital

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Witness video showing part of a recent arrest at an apartment complex in the mountains shows the moment a man became unresponsive. According to a press release from the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called out to an apartment complex on Season Circle at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Officials say a caller reported 35-year-old Christopher Hensley "would not let her leave" and "was possibly on drugs." When police arrived at the scene, the release says "a fight ensued between officers and Hensley," he was handcuffed, but then became unresponsive. Officials say officers began performing C.P.R. on Hensley while waiting for EMS. The release says he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
FLETCHER, NC
WYFF4.com

2 bodies found in Greenville County home, coroner says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The bodies of a man and woman were found Thursday in a Greenville County home, according to the coroner's office. (Video above: Investigators at the scene) The bodies were found at a home on Hunter Road in Simpsonville. Deputies said a 911 call came in about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies teenager who died during crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died during a crash in Greenville County on Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:14 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 11. According to troopers, the victim was driving a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Ransomware attack reported at Council on Aging of Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local non-profit that works with thousands of seniors has had a ransomware attack on its computer system. The director of Buncombe County’s Council on Aging believes someone hit the non-profit’s computers with ransomware Monday and staff were concerned private information might have been stolen.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases names of couple found dead in Greenville County home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are investigating after a couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside their Greenville County home on Thursday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 9 a.m. concerning two people found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Asheville's "Downtown after 5" makes its summer comeback

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "Downtown after Five" is back in the mountains!. Hundreds gathered for the live outdoor concert series on Friday evening featuring performances by Tumbao!, a Latin fusion band. Concert-goers also enjoyed a variety of local and national beers and, of course, there was some great food...
ASHEVILLE, NC

