Meet Peanut and Shadow from the SPCA of Wake County. Shadow is 10 and Peanut is 7. They are partners in crime and they are looking for a home together. They have been at SPCA Wake for more than two months waiting for a home, but because they are older, they keep getting passed over. These two are super sweet and easygoing. Call 919-772-2326 or visit SPCAWake.org if you're interested.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO