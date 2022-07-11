Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best early deals you can already shop now

As far as our calendars are concerned, there’s simply no better two-day shopping event than Amazon Prime Day .

Now that we know the event is taking place Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 (we have a countdown in place already, in case you were wondering), we’re upping the deal-hunting and product-recommending tenfold.

The major retail shopping holiday — which was initially launched to celebrate Prime members — is now a full-fledged celebration that’s not only a cash cow for Amazon, but a cash- saver for us.

And, speaking of cash-saving, check out how to earn a free $20 credit ahead of Prime Day to score even more.

Not to mention, Target and Walmart are both hosting competing Prime Day deals, so this week is not short on the markdowns by any means.

With thousands upon thousands of marked-down prices, you’re bound to find at least one product (or ten) that’ll pique your interest across a slew of categories: the buzziest smart home products (including Amazon devices ), time-saving air fryers and a host of home decor and beauty buys to comb through.

What’s more, you’ll have prime access (pun totally intended) into all the much-acclaimed Amazon best-sellers that are the retailer’s finest (think: the Revlon Blow-Dryer brush we reviewed and wireless earbuds , among others). Shop all of Amazon here .

You don’t want to miss Amazon Prime Day 2022 and, as we anxiously await the shopping extravaganza, the retailer is hosting some fabulous deals to kickstart your add-to-cart experience.

For the lowest price we’ve seen them, the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are only $175 right now. For one, they look sleek and have a much-loved name (see the 17K+ reviews as proof) and come in an array of colors.

Plus, this model is one of the best over-ear headphones we rounded up.

For a whopping 34% off, the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker is one of the best early Prime Day deals to snag right now. For one, it has an included smart thermometer so your recipes come out just right and a deluxe reversible rack, making this splurge-worthy buy efficient and versatile.

Don’t walk — run . Samsung’s 85″ Smart TV is, impressively, $1,000 off ahead of Prime Day. It also boasts both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision which our TV expert recommends looking for in your next smart TV.

It’s never a bad time to pick up a robot vacuum . For nearly 40% off, though, Shark’s Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum makes this the perfect time. With this cleaner, you’ll be able to paint your nails or take a shower without devoting time to cleaning. In short, it’s phenomenal to pick up before everyone else does on Prime Day.

Though we’re in the peak of summer, back-to-school season is on the horizon. Prep ahead of time with JanSport’s Superbreak Lightweight Backpack, which is just $30 now. The color selection is endless and its padded straps will prevent back strain when it’s packed, too.

If you’re on the hunt for a pore-blurring makeup primer , Milk Makeup is your built-in BFF. For 50% off, it serves as a wonderful face before full-coverage foundation or tinted moisturizer . Plus, it has a refreshing feel that’s suitable and great for summer.

Hurry — pick up ViewSonic’s 32″ Widescreen Monitor for a beautifully pictured display to complete your home office setup. There are other sizes, too. Power and HDMI cables are included.

If you haven’t hopped on the AirPods bandwagon yet, it’s about time you do. They’re the top-tier wireless buds you can’t leave home without — whether you’re listening to your favorite podcast or listening to an audiobook . Snag them while they’re just $170.

All hail the Mother of All Streaming Devices: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. With Disney+ , Prime Video and more, your better-than-ever streaming experience has been unlocked. Plus, it’s less than $20 for a limited time.

If there’s anything we learned from WFH home, it’s that a standing desk beats all odds. From the brand that also offers the legendary Desk Bike ($420), you don’t want to miss out on this modern home staple that’s nearly 25% off.

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Blow-Dryer Brush is next-level, namely for allowing us to achieve a salon-worthy blowout from the comfort of our bathrooms. We reviewed it and think it pairs well with some of the best beauty products we tested, including shampoos , rich hair conditioners and dry shampoos . Now, it’s just $40.

You asked, we answered — so we put the Keurig and Nespresso to the test in our comprehensive review . This easy-to-use Keurig Coffee Maker is a whopping 36% off and, when paired with the perfect aromatic K-pods , you’re golden.

We’ve elevated our home gyms to the max this year. But, it’s not complete without a signature rowing machine that’ll offer a one-of-a-kind toning workout. This top-rated one from Sunny Health & Fitness is less than $250 right now with more than 16K fabulous reviews.

Ah, the joys of outdoor patio furniture . A coastal-leaning set is perfect to lounge in (perhaps with an outdoor pizza oven or fire pit ) and everyone’s picking a trusty set up to soak in the summer months. Specifically, Wisteria Lane has a match-all, traditional bundle for $50 off.

Though not on a massive sale, the Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the more popular snags to pick up ahead of Prime Day. Not only does this model have built-in GPS tracking, but you’ll be able to monitor your sleep levels and heart rate, too. Plus, this maroon color is chic and pairs well with any matching workout set .

Impressively, Calphalon’s highly rated 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set is more than 40% off and comes with all the basics to have you sauteéing like a pro. Whether you’re looking to add it to your wedding registry or are simply on the hunt for a quality cookware set , this deal is A+.

The fan-favorite Crest 3D Whitestrips are also on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day. As a leading teeth whitening brand, you’ll achieve pearly whites in no time (from personal experience: they really work!)

There’s no better time to pick up that compact side table to place your coffee cup or TV remote on. For $25 off, this traditional, no frills model is worth the buy, especially if you’re short on space.

Enjoy $30 off the top-rated Instant Vortex Plus. It’s a six-one air fryer and oven hybrid with an easy-to-use touchscreen display. Plus, it’s not as large as some other models, which is perfect if counter space is precious to you (as is the case for all of us, TBH).

It isn’t a lead-up to Prime Day if there wasn’t a top-rated mattress on sale, right? Pick up Zinus’ Memory Foam Mattress, available from twin to king and in a range of heights, for your bedroom. You can’t put a price on quality sleep (but $20 off doesn’t sound too bad).

We reviewed the Vitamix Blender and, not only did we love it for making smoothies and even homemade hummus but realized it’s a powerhouse like no other. Its blades are so well-made that they can spin whole produce into warm soups, too. That said, it’s a surefire steal ahead of Prime Day.

Going on vacation? For nearly 20% off, this two-pack of Banana Boat Sunscreen is the ultimate add-to-cart purchase for the summer. Whenever we find sunscreen on sale, we buy it ASAP. Not to mention, it pairs well with the best expert-backed facial sunscreens we rounded up for UV protection.

