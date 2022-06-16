ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The plastic elephant in Amazon’s boardroom

By Matt Littlejohn
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ut6SX_0gCa2CXq00
Amazon has taken significant country-level steps to reduce its reliance on single-use plastic–but the company has been reluctant to commit to a global strategy to report and reduce its use of plastic. Melissa Lyttle - Bloomberg - Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

At Amazon’s general meeting last month, more than 48% of company shares voted in support of a shareholder resolution asking the company to address its growing plastic problem, despite recommended opposition from Amazon’s board of directors, which includes Jeff Bezos, the company’s executive chair and founder.

The proposal received the most votes of a record 15 shareholder resolutions considered, and according to a review of public records held by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the most of any Amazon shareholder resolution voted on to date. The resolution, supported by over 181 million shares, received just seven percent less support than a company-backed advisory vote to increase the pay of CEO Andy Jassy and that of other top executives.

Oceana spoke to thousands of Amazon shareholders in advance of the vote on the resolution, which was filed by Oceana ally As You Sow. We had canvassers stationed at Amazon headquarters in Seattle and Arlington Virginia. We put up yard signs and street posters. We ran mobile billboards and digital ads supporting the resolution. We also reached out to major institutional shareholders, many of whom are signatories to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) who have specifically committed to seeking disclosure on issues like plastic pollution.

What we found was very strong investor support for the company to take action, aligned with a similar sentiment we found previously among Amazon's customers. Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the future of our planet and aware of the reputational, regulatory, and financial risks that companies expose themselves to by not taking action on important environmental issues.

Amazon is currently the largest retailer in the world outside of China, and in this role is increasingly defining the present and future for how what we buy is packaged. Unfortunately, this present and future seem to be premised on using lots of plastic.

Never miss a story about Amazon

In 2020, Oceana estimated that the company used 599 million plastic pounds of plastic packaging which was a 29% jump up from our estimate for 2019. This is enough plastic to circle the earth several hundred times, in the form of air pillows. We also estimate–based on the best available country-level data and peer-reviewed science on rates of plastic pollution–that as much as 29 million pounds of this plastic polluted the world's waterways and seas. This is bad news for ocean life as the plastic most commonly used by Amazon in its packaging–plastic film–has been found by ocean scientists to be one of the deadliest forms of plastic to ocean life.

Amazon disputes Oceana’s estimates but has so far failed to provide data backing up this challenge. Most importantly, the company refuses to commit to reporting on and reducing its plastic packaging footprint, as it has on its carbon footprint. Amazon has instead offered up a steady stream of nice-sounding anecdotes about plastic use that don’t add up to much. The company has issued statements saying that it’s committed to eliminating more than "25,000 pounds of new plastic each year” and they are “engaged in efforts to support the development of recycling infrastructure.” Almost none of Amazon’s plastic packaging (made from both recycled and new plastic) is accepted by local curbside recycling programs (as the company notes in its sustainability report). These anecdotes will, unfortunately, not do much to reduce plastic pollution or help the oceans.

Amazon’s reluctance to adopt a global strategy to address its use of plastic is head-scratching because the company has taken significant steps at a country level to reduce single-use plastic. Last year, for example, it committed to stop using single-use plastic packaging in Germany, the company's second-biggest market, following a similar commitment to do so in India. Amazon has only promoted this decision in Germany and made no mention of this major decision in its proxy statement. The company has also developed a lightweight paper mailer and has committed to no longer using “mixed paper and plastic mailers” across North America by the end of 2022. Amazon is one of the most innovative companies on the planet. It has shown that it can replace and reduce its use of plastic packaging.

We are hopeful that Mr. Bezos and company leaders will decide–based on the result of the vote on the resolution–to listen to their shareholders and make a company-wide plan for reporting and reducing its plastic packaging footprint. The oceans, and the company’s investors, will thank them for doing so.

Matt Littlejohn is a member of Oceana’s executive committee.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
SFGate

Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up. An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Single Use Plastic#Fortune Features
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Fortune

Fortune

144K+
Followers
7K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy