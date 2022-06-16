ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

A Miami surgeon is volunteering in Ukraine to help physicians treat trauma patients

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wfsu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surgeon in Miami has a passion for helping other doctors around the world care for trauma patients. Dr. Enrique Ginzburg recently went to Lviv in Ukraine to mentor doctors whose patients have suffered injuries during the war with Russia. Ginzburg spoke about his experience to WLRN health care...

news.wfsu.org

CBS Miami

Hundreds brave high heat to apply for high-paying BSO civilian jobs

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office held a job fair Saturday and hundreds of applicants turned out, braving the high heat. CBS News Miami cameras caught dozens standing in line outside the Public Safety Building on Broward Boulevard in feel-like temperatures nearing the triple digits. They were there to apply to be 911 operators, to join the law enforcement agency's regional communications team.A few months ago, BSO was one of many agencies across the country suffering a dispatcher shortage. BSO received $4 million from the county commission to make salaries competitive and bring people on board. The pay starts at...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Now convicted of meth trafficking 1100 pounds to Miami is “Fruto” former Mayor of Aguililla Mexico

Mexican drug cartel leader and five others were arrested in the biggest meth trafficking case in Miami Dade history. Deported from Guatemala and charged with meth trafficking, the accused boss of the United Cartel, a Mexican drug cartel, made his initial appearance before a federal judge in Miami on Monday. Ex-mayor of Aguililla, Mexico Adalberto Fructuoso Comparan-Rodriguez was seized in Guatemala in March 2021 and deported to the United States.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Congresswoman tells of her ‘proudest moment’ as COVID-aid contracts draw new attention

As Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick began self-funding her successful 2021 congressional campaign, the company where she was CEO at the time started receiving a new source of income: providing COVID vaccines in underserved communities. Five contracts listed on a state database show Trinity Health Care Services of Miramar was paid almost $8.1 million for its vaccine work. The records don’t show how ...
TAMARAC, FL
floridainsider.com

Florida building collapse investigation to start structural testing

Residential Condominium in Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Blueee77. The federal investigation into the devastating collapse of a beachfront condominium building in Surfside, Florida is entering a new phase that involves drilling and cutting into steel and concrete to determine what role the materials played in the disaster, officials announced on Wednesday.
SURFSIDE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Man Accused of Distributing Over $230M of Adulterated HIV Meds

A Miami man has been arrested and is facing federal charges after authorities said he distributed more than $230 million in adulterated HIV drugs throughout the country. Lazaro Hernandez, 51, is charged with conspiracy to deliver into interstate commerce adulterated and misbranded drugs, conspiracy to traffic in medical products with false documentation, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and specific money laundering offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

WANTED FLORIDA MAN CAUGHT FLEEING TO CUBA ON A JET SKI

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man accused of $4.2 million of Medicare fraud on a jet ski just south of Key West. Ernesto Cruz Graveran, 54, was reported trying to flee to Cuba on the jet ski when it broke down off Key West. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has the...
KEY WEST, FL
southfloridareporter.com

A Father’s Day Gift From Gov. DeSantis – Opinion

I have been a lawyer for more than 50-years. Served in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. I’ve been appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics three times. But none of those titles hold a candle to being called Dad and Grandpa. Like most of you,...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Times

Broward County commissioners act to protect renters in crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County became the second entity in South Florida to help residents whose rent has increased amid an affordable housing crisis and left some people homeless or scrambling to find affordable places to stay. County Commissioners recently approved an ordinance which now requires landlords to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Citizens Insurance draws 970 lawsuits a month

TALLAHASSEE - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was served with 3,881 lawsuits during the first four months of 2022, as its number of customers continued soaring. The average of 970 lawsuits a month was about 11.5 percent more than the average of 870 lawsuits a month during the same period in 2021, according to a report prepared for a meeting next week of the Claims Committee of the Citizens Board of Governors. The insurer also had 18,455 pending lawsuits as of April 30. "Citizens continues to experience an increasing trend in new, incoming lawsuits primarily attributable to the increasing number of policies...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Family Accused of Gay Hate Crime in Broward Awaits Vindication, Freedom

A Ukrainian family will have to wait a little longer to find out if charges will be dropped in a Broward County case dubbed a gay hate crime. Mother Inna, father Yevhan, and brothers Oleh and Pavlo Makarenko are still facing immigration holds and charges that include attempted felony murder, kidnapping and battery, records show.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
mdcthereporter.com

He Left Cuba A Year Ago, Now He Codes For An International Marketing Agency

When he arrived in Miami from Cuba in April of 2021, Adrián Valdés Díaz was determined to make his mark in the field of coding but he didn’t know how to get started. That all changed when he stumbled upon an old Miami Herald article that featured the inspiring story of Jose Muguira Iturralde, who like Valdés had made the trek from Cuba to Miami seeking a better life.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL

