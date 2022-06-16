Coronavirus updates for June 16: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week

We’re tracking information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back every Thursday for updates.

23,000 new cases added

At least 23,211 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, down from 25,839 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 925 new weekly COVID-19 hospital patient admissions, up from 836 the week before, according to data through June 11, the most recent metrics available. Last week, the daily average of adult coronavirus patients in intensive care was 81, up from 75 the week before.

The figures were released Wednesday, June 15, the 13th week that health officials have adjusted information shared on their coronavirus dashboard and published weekly COVID-19 data . The data had previously been released almost every day.

Roughly 77% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 72% are fully vaccinated. Of the state’s total population, about 62% are fully vaccinated and about 66% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

More than 3.6 million ”additional/booster” doses have been administered in North Carolina as of June 15, the health department said. Health officials have urged those who are eligible to get boosted, as data shows it offers increased protection against the omicron coronavirus variant.

Across the state, virtually all new COVID-19 cases were attributed to the omicron variant and its related “lineages” in the two weeks leading up to June 4, the latest time period for which data is available.

Charlotte-area counties seeing higher community spread

The Charlotte area is home to several counties that have seen rising levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union counties all transitioned from low to medium exposure levels, The Charlotte Observer reported on June 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled the counties after it considered coronavirus infection and hospitalization data. People living in places in the medium category are urged to get vaccinated, wear face masks and seek testing if they feel sick.

Two omicron subvariants gain a hold in NC

North Carolina is seeing a spike in two omicron coronavirus subvariants.

The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants make up about 5% of COVID-19 cases across the state, The News & Observer reported June 10. Through research, Dr. David Montefiori said his lab’s findings suggest antibodies aren’t as effective against BA.4 and BA.5 when compared to the original omicron variant.

“The virus seems to be evolving to evade our vaccines,” and the subvariants could become the dominant U.S. strains, said Montefiori, who researches coronavirus vaccines with the Duke University School of Medicine.

Moderna hopes to roll out booster doses that can be better at “creating an effective immune response toward the current dominant strains,” the N&O reported.

