DeSantis still won’t say if he thinks 2020 election was stolen

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) —Gov. Ron DeSantis still wouldn’t say if he believes President Joe Biden was “duly and legally elected” in 2020.

“I’ve been asked that a hundred different times,” DeSantis told reporters during a press conference at the American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach Wednesday. “What I would say is this. Why won’t they do hearings about more energy? Why aren’t they doing hearings about inflation? Why are they constantly beating this dead horse? Yes, we understand that, that was a year and a half ago. Let’s focus on things that are concerning American people today, and helping us get through this period here today.”

Although DeSantis has been asked the question before, 8 On Your Side found no record of him actually answering it, in print or on-air.

This week, testimony from the Jan. 6 hearings revealed that much of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle, including former Attorney General Bill Barr and former campaign manager Bill Stepien, believed Trump’s claims of election fraud were “nonsense.”

8 On Your Side wanted to know how these new revelations affected the governor’s view of the election results. But he sidestepped the question again.

“So here’s what I would say. How many people tweeted that Russia stole the election for Trump?” DeSantis told Florida POLITICO reporter Gary Fineout in Feb. 2021 during a press conference about Big Tech. “That happened every day, thousands of times a day. Nancy Pelosi said the election was taken from us by Russia. Did any of those people get deplatformed?”

“I think we had the best-run election in this state that we probably ever have. I’m proud of what they did and obviously we had to make some changes,” he said, referring to election supervisors and their reaction to the new election law .

At one of his first press conferences, new DeSantis’ appointee for Secretary of State Cord Byrd, refused to answer whether the election was stolen.

“He was certified as…he was certified as the president,” Byrd told reporters in May. “And he is the President of the United States.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.