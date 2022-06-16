ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Grove, TX

North Texas 13-year-old missing, Amber Alert issued

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3KJV_0gCa0jY700

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXAN) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for missing 13-year-old Kionna Braxton.

Braxton was last seen Tuesday in Honey Grove, Texas. She was described as a 4 foot, 11 inches Black female weighing 200 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Braxton was last seen wearing blondish and brown braids, an orange and white cheerleading outfit and multicolored Crocs footwear.

This is a child abduction alert issued by the Texas Amber Alert network. Law enforcement officials said it believed this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Related
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Honey Grove, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Honey Grove, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs police searching for missing man

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man. 41-year-old Jah Rajah “Rocky” Henry was seen for the last time at the Helm Lane Apartments on Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a white polo with light colored horizontal stripes. Henry is […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
CBS DFW

DART contract driver Assefa Lemma arrested for raping disabled woman

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for more potential victims of Samson Assefa Lemma, a DART contract driver who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.Police said Lemma, 44, picked up the 23-year-old victim from her home in Garland on June 6. The woman has a diagnosed mental disability. Lemma was supposed to take her to work. Detectives said evidence indicates that during the transport Lemma sexually assaulted the victim.He was employed as a contract driver to transport people with disabilities for DART.  Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lemma. He was arrested on June 14 just before 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 3000 block of Lake Terrace Drive, in Wylie.Lemma is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond was set at the time of this report. If anyone has additional information involving Lemma they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
Person
Amber Alert
Larry Lease

Power outages Being Reported Across North Texas As Temps Soar

The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy