North Texas 13-year-old missing, Amber Alert issued

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXAN) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for missing 13-year-old Kionna Braxton.

Braxton was last seen Tuesday in Honey Grove, Texas. She was described as a 4 foot, 11 inches Black female weighing 200 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Braxton was last seen wearing blondish and brown braids, an orange and white cheerleading outfit and multicolored Crocs footwear.

This is a child abduction alert issued by the Texas Amber Alert network. Law enforcement officials said it believed this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.