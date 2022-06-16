Atlantic vs Denison-Schleswig Broadcast on 95.7 FM Tonight

(Atlantic) Atlantic hosts Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball tonight; we will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM and audio-streamed on westerniowatoday.com.

The Trojans won the first outing at Denison 9-3 on June 1.

The Trojans are second in the conference with an 8-3 record, two games behind league-leading Creston. The Panthers are 10-1 in the conference. The Trojans are 13-8 overall. Denison-Schleswig is 5-6 in conference play and 9-9 in all games.

The pregame starts at 7:15. The first pitch is at 7:30 p.m.