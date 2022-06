Sunset at the Stables will return this summer to Knox Farms State Park in East Aurora, 20 miles southeast of Buffalo. Sunset at the Stables will be host bands on July 1, 8, 15, and 22 and will feature some of the region’s most talented musicians, with Knox Farms as a backdrop. As well, there will local food and beverages from 42 North Brewing Company. Event producer and 42 North Brewery Founder, John Cimperman, spoke about how excited he is for the festival.

