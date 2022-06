Click here to read the full article. In four seasons of Yellowstone, Beth has done a lot of questionable things, from committing corporate espionage to blackmailing her adopted brother into murdering his biological father. But few and far between are the actions that got as big a reaction from viewers as her refusal to let young Carter call her mama in Season 4’s finale. (Revisit the heartbreaking moment via TVLine’s detailed recap.) “America went after me for that!” Kelly Reilly says with a laugh. “I was like, ‘That’s the character, not me!’ But I get it. I wish she would [let...

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO