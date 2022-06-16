ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

 3 days ago
Paul M. Petruccelli Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A 76-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the man who suffers from dementia.

Paul M. Petruccelli was reported missing in Coram at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

He is 5-foot-4 with a thin build, gray hair, and facial hair, and usually wears sweat suits, police said. He drives a 1993 Mazda Protégé with New York license plate K5A 678.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petruccelli’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8641.

