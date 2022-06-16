ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Journalist’s family are ‘heartbroken’ after murders confirmed in remote Amazon region

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago

The family of British journalist Dom Phillips said they are “heartbroken” that he and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been murdered in the Amazon.

Mr Phillips’ UK-based loved ones released a brief statement in tribute to their beloved Dom and Mr Pereira after Brazilian authorities said on Thursday two bodies had been recovered from a remote location after their prime suspect confessed.

Brazil’s justice minister Anderson Torres said the remains were found near where the pair disappeared on June 5, while a federal investigator said fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, had confessed to shooting the men.

In a statement, Mr Phillips’ family said: “Early this morning we were informed that two bodies have been recovered from a remote location after a confession from one of the men in custody.

“We are heartbroken at the confirmation that Dom and Bruno were murdered and extend our deepest sympathies to Alessandra, Beatriz and the other Brazilian family members of both men.”

Police were led to the site where human remains were recovered after a 10-day search.

Investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes said the fisherman told officers he used a gun to kill the pair and then led them deep into the forest to where he buried them.

Mr Phillips’ family said: “We are grateful to all those who have taken part in the search, especially the indigenous groups who worked tirelessly to find evidence of the attack.”

The bereaved relatives intend to issue a fuller tribute and their “perspective on the courageous lives and important work of these remarkable men” but for the moment are trying to deal privately with their grief.

They asked for privacy from the media.

Mr Fontes told a press conference in the city of Manaus that police “would have no way of getting to that spot quickly without the confession”.

The remains are expected to be identified within days, and if confirmed as the missing men, “will be returned to the families of the two”.

He said the bodies were found nearly two miles into the woods and that rescue teams travelled for about one hour and 40 minutes on the river and another 25 minutes into the woods to reach the burial spot.

Federal police said more arrests will soon be made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCyST_0gCZxZfq00
Supporters at a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London for Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira, (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

It comes after former Tory prime minister Theresa May insisted the UK must do “everything it can” to press Brazilian authorities to uncover the truth about the disappearances.

Mrs May made the plea on Wednesday to Boris Johnson in the House of Commons after police arrested a second suspect.

Prime Minister Mr Johnson said Foreign Office officials are working closely with Brazilian authorities.

He said: “The minister responsible has raised the issue repeatedly, the search and rescue efforts, with Brazil’s justice and public security minister and what we told the Brazilians is we stand ready to provide all the support that they may need.”

The PA news agency contacted the Foreign Office early on Thursday for comment on the remains being found.

Earlier, the Brazilian ambassador to the UK apologised to Mr Phillips’ family after they were incorrectly told his body had been found.

According to The Guardian, the family received a call from an aide to the ambassador early on Monday, saying their bodies had been discovered tied to trees in the rainforest.

However, Mr Phillips’ brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood, confirmed to the PA news agency on Tuesday that ambassador Fred Arruda had written to the family to say the statement was incorrect.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manaus#Violent Crime#British#Brazilian
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
newschain

Government accused of ‘inflaming tensions’ over rail dispute

Union leaders have accused the Government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute ahead of several days of travel chaos because of train and Tube strikes. Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from Tuesday in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Sao Paulo's LGBTQ parade calls for Brazilians to 'vote with pride'

Several hundred thousand people marched Sunday in Sao Paulo's annual LGBTQ Pride parade under the slogan "vote with pride, for policies that represent us" -- a reference to Brazil's upcoming presidential election. Back in-person for the first time in two years due to Covid, the 26th edition of the Pride parade brought a day full of color, music and messages to "fight against any kind of discrimination" and "respect for diversity" in Brazil's most populous city.
SOCIETY
newschain

Eight more dead as India’s Assam state reels under floods

Massive flooding and mudslides in north-eastern India’s Assam state have claimed eight more lives, officials said on Sunday. It takes the death toll from weeks of heavy rain that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow to 62. Assam’s disaster management agency said 32 of the state’s...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Rail strikes a ‘blow’ say struggling retailers

Retailers say this week’s rail strikes are a “blow” as they struggle with rising costs and staff shortages and are relying on the first restriction-free summer since 2019. Footfall is expected to drop by 9.3% across all retail destinations next week, but high streets will see 10%...
TRAFFIC
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy