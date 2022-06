BTS’ new compilation album Proof debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated June 25), garnering the pop group its sixth chart-topper. The retrospective — consisting mostly of previously released material — bows with 314,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate. The overwhelmingly majority of that unit figure was driven by CD album sales. The anthology was released on June 10, four days before the group announced an indefinite “hiatus” to focus on solo ventures. The seven-member South Korean act was formed in 2010 and made its U.S. Billboard...

