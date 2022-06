PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in East Germantown has left one man dead and another fighting for his life. Police said Friday night the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. A 25-year-old man was also shot once in the head and was placed in “extremely critical condition” at the hospital, police said. A third victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot once in her foot. She was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO