FDA Committee Backs Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines For Toddlers, Youngest Children

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in favor of amending the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna Inc's MRNA and Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months till five years.

The favorable vote followed a VRBPAC meeting where the committee unanimously voted 22-0 to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose series for children six years and older.

The panel voted 21 to 0 to support expanding vaccine access. The amendment would expand the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine to include a 3-dose primary series (3 µg each dose) for use in infants and children six months through 4 years of age.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose primary series (25 µg each dose) for kids six months to 5 years.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.74% at $48.15, BNTX stock is down 2.53% at $134.50, MRNA shares are down 2.13% at $125.79 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

