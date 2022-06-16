UPDATE: Crews remove fallen tree from Jennings Street in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A tree blocking a roadway in Newburgh impacted drivers morning commutes on Thursday.

Warrick County dispatch tells Eyewitness News crews removed a tree down at the intersection of Jennings Street and Madison.

Crews blocked off roadways beginning at Jefferson and State Streets to keep traffic from entering the area while they worked.

The tree has been removed and normal traffic has now resumed.

