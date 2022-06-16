ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

UPDATE: Crews remove fallen tree from Jennings Street in Newburgh

By Gretchen Ross
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oK5Bx_0gCZw1SU00

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A tree blocking a roadway in Newburgh impacted drivers morning commutes on Thursday.

Warrick County dispatch tells Eyewitness News crews removed a tree down at the intersection of Jennings Street and Madison.

Crews blocked off roadways beginning at Jefferson and State Streets to keep traffic from entering the area while they worked.

The tree has been removed and normal traffic has now resumed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One injured as shots fired at Marina Pointe

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Warrick County, IN
Government
City
Newburgh, IN
City
Madison, IN
Newburgh, IN
Government
WEHT/WTVW

Trash pickup is running late in Henderson, but why?

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Things are running behind in Henderson when it comes to trash collection, but there’s a good reason behind it. According to Sanitation Superintendent David Steele, there will be no trash collection on Monday, June 20. Due to the Juneteenth Holiday, trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Volunteers sweep the Ohio River clean

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Springtime is almost over and many volunteers took on some spring cleaning of the Ohio River on June 18. Nearly 150 volunteers from Berry Global and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) cleared litter from Evansville’s downtown riverfront. The teams’ efforts are part of the Ohio River Sweep. The sweep […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Ohio County

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Ohio County, Kentucky on Thursday. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews went to a structure fire on Brent's Loop in Ohio County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. EMS crews that arrived at the scene first reported finding a mobile home fully...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.  […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several trees down during Friday morning storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms Friday morning caused several power outages. There were close to 20,000 CenterPoint customers without power, but by 3 p.m. the number was closer to 5,000. [View CenterPoint outage map]. [View Kenergy outage map]. There are also several reports of trees down across the area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HCSO: Investigating after 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Marina Pointe for a shots fired call early Sunday morning. According to a press release, HCSO was requested by the Evansville Police Department who had initially responded to the call, and determined it to be on the Kentucky side of Marina.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Suspects caught on tape breaking into cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Calling all dads out to celebrate Dad Fest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh is throwing a party to celebrate dads on Father’s Day. Dad Fest is happening at Friedman Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, and “Dad Island.” Dad Island is a dad-only space where any father can stop by a meat station […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Princeton man

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in response to a report of a missing Princeton man. The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Roy Ralston. Indiana State Police says that Ralston was last seen on Thursday driving a black 2010 Ford F-150...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banner stolen from Jasper water tower; police ask for help

***UPDATE*** Jasper police said they have resolved the matter and thanks the public for their assistance. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper police (JPD) are looking for a black GMC 4-door truck and two males in connection with a banner being stolen from the Jasper Water Tower. The banner says, “Dubois County Pride in the Park.” […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy