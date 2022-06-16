ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo supermarket gunman due in court on hate crime counts

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRZwD_0gCZvWWj00
1 of 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man who opened fire on Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10, is due in federal court Thursday, a day after Attorney General Merrick Garland met with the victims’ families and announced hate crime charges that could bring the death penalty.

Payton Gendron, 18, has been held without bail since his arrest shortly after the May 14 attack at a Tops Friendly Supermarket, which also left three people wounded.

He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on a criminal complaint charging him with 10 counts each of hate crime resulting in death and using a firearm to commit murder. The complaint also includes three counts each of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, and using a firearm in a violent crime.

The federal hate crimes case is based partly on documents in which Gendron detailed his plans for the attack, including the semi-automatic rifle he would use, clothing and body armor he would wear and the portable camera that would allow him to stream the massacre live on the internet.

The writings included “statements that his motivation for the attack was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar racially-motivated attacks,” according to the complaint.

Garland, who halted federal executions last year, has not ruled out seeking the death penalty against Gendron.

Gendron was already facing a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted on previously filed state charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gendron’s attorney, Brian Parker, declined to comment on the new charges, citing a judge’s gag order.

Gendron drove more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his home in Conklin to a predominantly Black part of Buffalo. There, authorities say, he fired approximately 60 shots at shoppers and workers.

The complaint details his path through the store’s aisles in search of victims as customers and employees ran to take cover in a stock room, conference room, freezer and dairy cooler.

Gendron surrendered to police as he exited the supermarket.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

man from Buffalo arrested for DWI

On June 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Andre L. Jones, 37 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation and headlight violation. On June 17, 2022, Troopers stopped Jones on south main street in the city of Buffalo for a headlight violation....
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

man from Kenmore was arrested for DWAI

On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Chandler C. White, 21 of Kenmore, NY for operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to dim high beams. On June 16, 2022, Troopers stopped White on Grand Island Blvd...
KENMORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
WIVB

Four Buffalo firefighters receive promotions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congratulations are in order for four of Buffalo’s bravest. Four Buffalo firefighters were promoted Thursday night. Buffalo fire commissioner William Renaldo has promoted Michael Maly Jr. and Justin Sumbrum to fire captains. Jesse Reiter and Joseph Langdon have been promoted to fire lieutenant. It’s...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Woman Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Drugs Into A Prison

A Buffalo woman has been arrested after she was caught trying to sneak drugs into a prison. New York State Troopers in connection with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested the 36-year-old woman on June 12, 2022. Shavon M. Brown of Buffalo was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Black People#Domestic Terrorism#Murder#Violent Crime#District Court
WIVB

Town of Tonawanda offering free active-shooter response training

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda is making sure residents are ready for active shooter situations with a free training course. The Town of Tonawanda Police Department and Paramedics are putting on the “Civilian Response to an Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed” program on June 27, June 29 and July 2.
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

949K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy