Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee
By Brittany Coggins
fox17.com
3 days ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting...
MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A kitten is rescued in the mid-state, but it turns out not to be of the domestic variety. A couple found a "kitten" on their back porch Friday and took it to True Rescue in Mount Juliet looking for emergency placement. But the staff at True Rescue knew exactly what had been brought to them - a bobcat.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
Occurred on June 2, 2022 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U. Info from Licensor: "On June 2, we were staying in a rental home above downtown Gatlinburg in the Greystone Heights area when this bear entered the back yard. The adorable bear was not shy and rolled to his back while watching us and scratching his belly at the same time. Our family had a close-up view of a black bear that not many people get to see."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 is in a Code Red weather alert for another blast of dangerous heat this upcoming week. Unlike last week, humidity will not be a major factor until later in the week. High temperatures will soar back into the middle 90s Monday and into the upper 90s Tuesday - Friday.
If you live in northeastern Tennessee and you can’t find your 300-pound pig, authorities would like a word with you. The enormous porker has been on the loose and damaging property around the town of Elizabethton for days and no one seems to know who the owner is. It’s been eating up people’s plants and yards, and a local animal rescue says it doesn’t have the proper tools necessary to catch it or transport it to their center. Authorities are hoping they can find the sow’s owner to come and get it. Otherwise, they may ask some local farmers if they want it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tre Hargett is arrested following a suspected DUI. The Tennessee Secretary of State said he was arrested Friday night by the Tullahoma Police Department for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo in Coffee County. Here is the statement his office released early Saturday:. On Friday night after leaving the...
Young-Williams Animal Center reached critical capacity, spokespersons announced Thursday. Now they’re asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need. Specifically, the shelter is in need of kitten and adult dog fosters. Those interested can sign up or contact employees on the Young-Williams website. Additionally, Young-Williams will be hosting a foster open house on June 25 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at their Kingston Pike location.
When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
The TBI says Alexis Byrn has been found safe. She and Nathaniel Covington were found in Clarksville, Indiana, where Covington was taken into custody. An Amber Alert has been issued out of Blount County Tennessee near Knoxville for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn. Alexis may be with Nathaniel Covington. He is wanted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A veterinarian in Jefferson County has reported a rare case of rabies in a dog, prompting more than a dozen people to get treated and receive a round of vaccinations or a booster shot. The veterinarian, Dr. Vickie Mellon, with the White Pine Veterinary Practice,...
Occurred on June 14, 2022 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U. Info from Licensor: "We were staying at the Chalet Inn in Gatlinburg and we were all hanging out around the pool with another couple we met talking about wanting to see a bear. Then, another lady yelled over the balcony that there was a bear on top a car, so we grabbed our phones and took off to get video. Once we made it to the car, we realized it belonged to the other couple we were hanging out with. They called the police and game warden and got things taken care of. Supposedly this bear has been around and they are going to trap it and relocate it."
On Tuesday, North Carolina and Tennessee law enforcement officials met at Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort along the entrance of US 129, the “Tail of the Dragon” which borders Blount County, TN and Swain and Graham Counties, NC. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and N.C. State Highway Patrol, with the Swain County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies, partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol for the “Border to Border” to promote safety for visitors on the 11-mile stretch with 318 curves known as the “Tail of the Dragon.”
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20, traffic on I-75 North will be shifted towards the media barrier wall between Mile Markers 135 (north of the Caryville exit) and 140 (south of the Huntsville/Oneida exit). This will allow crews to complete storm drainage installation in that area. Traffic on...
