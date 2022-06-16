Police search for bar shooting suspect
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a bar that happened early June.
Horry County Police released images of the suspect Thursday. They say the man in the picture is wanted for shooting into Klocker’s Tavern around 2:20 a.m. on June 6.
No one was shot in the incident. One person was hurt by flying glass. A report obtained by News13 says witnesses told police a suspect was outside, and they heard shots soon after. The report goes on to say police found shell casings outside and a door, walls and tv were damaged.
If you have any information, contact Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.
