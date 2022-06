Evansville, IN – June 6, 2022 – More than 2,000 dancers from across the world will meet in Evansville for the 71st National Square Dance Convention® June 22-25. The event will be held at Old National Events Plaza and theDoubleTree by Hilton Evansville. It is the fourth time that Indiana has hosted this prestigious event, and the first time in convention history to be held in Southwestern Indiana.

