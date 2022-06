A man is dead following a standoff with police outside a Manchester, N.H. Rite Aid early Sunday morning, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a news release. Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester was shot by police at approximately 2:05 a.m. after officers responded to a report of a domestic violence assault in the parking lot of the Rite Aid at 270 Mammoth Road, according to the release.

