Crews put out fire in Ludlow Falls
LUDLOW FALLS, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked to put out a fire that occurred overnight in Ludlow Falls.
According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at a shed and spread to a home on Pine Circle N. The call came in after 2:30 a.m. and the fire was out by 3:10 a.m.
The extent of the damage is not known at this time.
