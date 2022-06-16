ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow Falls, OH

Crews put out fire in Ludlow Falls

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

LUDLOW FALLS, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked to put out a fire that occurred overnight in Ludlow Falls.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at a shed and spread to a home on Pine Circle N. The call came in after 2:30 a.m. and the fire was out by 3:10 a.m.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Details are still limited.

4 injured following crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were injured following a crash in Fairborn. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Kauffman Avenue. Two cars were involved and four people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
FAIRBORN, OH
Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with Train

Police seek suspects in Van Wert home break-in

Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident

Amid tragedy, Bluffton Fire, EMS steadfast in service

