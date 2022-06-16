Crews put out fire in Ludlow Falls

LUDLOW FALLS, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked to put out a fire that occurred overnight in Ludlow Falls.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at a shed and spread to a home on Pine Circle N. The call came in after 2:30 a.m. and the fire was out by 3:10 a.m.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Details are still limited.

