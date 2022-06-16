Order woodworks for Christmas now

You are invited to an open house on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Paris Park located in Scottsburg. There will be door prizes and refreshments while supplies last. Book your wedding that day and receive a 10% discount. Military and first responder's discounts are always available.
Alpha "Pearl" Andrews, 100, of New Albany, Indiana passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Pearl was born February 21, 1922 in Borden, Indiana to the late Chester Arthur Guernsey and Effie Cordelia Guernsey. She was retired from the ICI Powder Plant and attended Martinsburg Church of Christ. In addition...
Disturbance, Anson/Hackberry St. Pole Down, Washington Blvd. Semi Blocking Street, Poplar St. Suspicious Subjects, S. Main St. Assist Motorist, N. Main St. Property Exchange, Shelby St. Noise Complaint, Mulberry St. Alarm, Main St. Domestic Problem (Verbal), Washington Blvd. Complaint, Washington Blvd. 06-15-2022. Alarm, Mill St. Lost Semi, Main St. Shoplifter,...
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often lessened or dropped. For past arrest lists be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
Joseph D. McKinley, age 80, formerly of Borden, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. Born February 18, 1942 in Borden, he was the son of the late Joseph Theodore McKinley and Bessie Bell (Martin) McKinley. On September 23, 1982, he married Edna (Mathis) McKinley who survives.
