Lord Geidt resigned as Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser over plan to ‘deliberately breach ministerial code’

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson ’s ethics adviser quit over a No 10 plan that risked a “deliberate breach the ministerial code ”, his resignation letter reveals.

However, Christopher Geidt ’s letter fails to fully lift the lid on the controversy – which Downing Street described as a “commercially sensitive matter in the national interest”.

In a stinging letter – which the government first attempted to suppress – Lord Geidt says he was put in an “impossible and odious” position by the request to advise on the plan.

“This would make a mockery not only of respect for the Code, but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty’s Ministers. I can have no part in this,” he has written .

He was already only clinging onto the role “by a very small margin” over Mr Johnson’s refusal to let him investigate the Partygate scandal, the adviser states.

In his reply, Mr Johnson hints the issue concerns steel tariffs, being connected with the new post- Brexit Trade Remedies Authority and the need to protect a crucial industry from damage.

The planned move would potentially breach “obligations” with the World Trade Organisation , the reply acknowledges.

Lord Geidt’s letter adds: “The idea that a Prime Minister might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront.

“A deliberate breach, or even an intention to do so, would be to suspend the provisions of the Code to suit a political end.”

Caroline Lucas , the Green MP, tweeted: “No wonder the PM tried to keep Lord Geidt’s resignation letter under wraps – this is absolutely excoriating. How on Earth is our utterly unashamed rule-breaking PM still in office?”

Diana Johnson , a Labour MP asked, mockingly: “What is it about the prime minister that causes him to have such rotten luck in retaining ethics and anti-corruption advisers?”

The resignation – the second by Mr Johnson’s adviser on the ministerial code in under three years – leaves Downing Street flailing to find a replacement willing to take on the poisoned chalice.

In the Commons, the paymaster general Michael Ellis declined to confirm that a new adviser will be appointed – despite the many sleaze allegations against the current government.

Lord Geidt’s letter also reveals that he had decided to resign before his bruising evidence session before a committee of MPs on Tuesday.

He hinted he would have investigated Mr Johnson – if he had been allowed to – over whether he breached the code in being fined over the No 10 parties.

And he said: “It’s reasonable to say that, perhaps a fixed penalty notice and the prime minister paying it, may have constituted not meeting the overarching duty under the ministerial code of complying with the law.”

Last year, the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) recommended the removal of some tariffs on Chinese steel – but was overruled by the government, after protests by the steel industry.

One trade expert said tariffs were extended for one year, but only until the end of this month – suggesting ministers were poised to overrule the TRA a second time, without legal justification for doing so.

In his reply, Mr Johnson wrote his plan involved “protecting a crucial industry”, which “would suffer material harm if we do not continue to apply such tariffs”.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman refused to confirm if steel is the industry concerned and said Lord Geidt had not provided any “formal advice”.

“The prime minister sought Lord Geidt’s advice in relation to this issue and the interplay with the ministerial code. That is not unusual in and of itself,” he said.

He added: “The independent TRA has provided advice to ministers which found that a critical national industry is at risk of material harm if the government doesn’t take action, affecting businesses and livelihoods.

“It is ultimately a decision for the government. No decisions have been taken with regard to this particular issue at this point.”

In a statement, the TRA said that the case referred to in Lord Geidt’s letter was one “called in” by the government earlier this year, meaning that ministers hold full decision-making authority in relation to it.

“The TRA has carried out analysis under the government’s direction and we provided a report of findings to the secretary of state for international trade on 1 June,” said the statement.

“The report of findings is an analytical piece of work designed to inform government decision-making and does not contain recommendations from the TRA.”

The Independent

Putin victory in Ukraine will be a ‘catastrophe’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the West must continue to support the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, saying it would be a “catastrophe” if President Vladimir Putin was able to claim victory.Speaking on his return to the UK after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister warned that Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a “bad peace” which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive.Mr Johnson also defended his decision to pull out of a conference of northern Tories on Friday so he could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The timing of...
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
The Independent

Labour calls vote to give MPs powers to appoint new ethics adviser

Labour is calling a vote to give MPs powers to hold ministers to account if Boris Johnson’s ethics chief is not replaced.The party’s proposals, which will be put to the Commons on Tuesday, would grant a parliamentary committee the right to initiate its own investigations into potential breaches of the ministerial code, led by a new specialist adviser.It comes after Lord Geidt stood down last week, saying the Prime Minister had put him in an “impossible and odious position” when he asked for his advice on maintaining tariffs on Chinese steel in a deliberate breach of the UK’s obligations in...
The Independent

Voices: ‘Carriegate’ is just another Johnson scandal – and not even the most interesting of the bunch

What are we to make of the tawdry saga of what we must now, with grim inevitability, learn to call “Carriegate”? Like all news phenomena graced by the “gate” suffix, there are events, or alleged events; and then there is the cover-up, or alleged cover-up, which, as the saying goes, is the bit that always gets you. Both Boris and Carrie Johnson have vehemently denied the truthfulness of the story.The events, or alleged events, seem to be twofold. First, and matter of some public concern, is expressed succinctly in the headline that appeared in the first edition of last Saturday’s...
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton rules out running for White House again saying it would be ‘disruptive’ to Biden

Hillary Clinton has ruled out another run for the White House saying that it would be “disruptive” to compete against President Joe Biden.The former Secretary of State told the Financial Times that the possibility of her running again was “out of the question” following her 2016 loss to Donald Trump as she said that she expects Mr Biden to run for a second term.“No, out of the question,” she said when asked about a potential 2024 bid.“First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”Ms Clinton said...
The Independent

Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

Donald Trump has denied ever asking vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.“They said that I wanted him to decide the election,” the former president said during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference. “I didn’t say that...they made up the story, it’s not true.”He added that he wanted Pence to send results to legislators to check for irregularities that he ‘was seeing’.Aides of Pence told the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that Trump had put ‘pressure’ on him.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Pence lawyer says Trump lied about VP's thoughts on overturning electionTrump denies calling Mike Pence ‘wimp’ as he attacks Jan 6 hearingsJan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia likely to intensify attacks as Ukraine awaits EU decision

President Zelensky has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.“And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready.”Mr Zelensky’s message comes after the news that whole Russian units are still refusing orders and engaging in “armed stand-offs” with officers. The British defence ministry said...
The Independent

Kremlin won’t rule out executing American veterans captured in Ukraine: ‘They should be punished’

Two American military veterans who were captured while volunteering with the Ukrainian army could face death sentences at the hands of pro-Russia separatists, according to the Kremlin.Russian president Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told NBC News on Monday the Russian government couldn’t guarantee what would happen to the “soliders of fortune”.“They should be punished,” he said, adding, “It depends on the investigation.”US veterans Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, who traveled to Ukraine to battle against Russian forces, were reported misisng by their families last week.Recently aired videos on Russian state TV suggest the pair is alive and in captivity.The...
The Independent

Putin condemns ‘mad and thoughtless’ western sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin has condemned the sanctions placed on it by western countries in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.“The economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning,” Mr Putin said at a forum in St Petersburg on Friday, adding that the sanctions were “more harmful” to those who imposed them. He sought to reassure Russians that Moscow was capable of overcoming the “mad and thoughtless” sanctions.Many western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia in order to strike a balance between punishing the nation for its war on Ukraine and protecting their...
The Independent

Government under fire for plans to cut controls on City bosses’ pay

The Government has come under fire for planning to reduce controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector.The Cabinet Office minister is said to have written to the Chancellor with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract more companies to the UK following Brexit.This would involve removing restrictions on director and non-executive director remuneration, according to a leaked copy of the letter seen by the i newspaper.“I trust you’ll agree this is a more proportionate regulatory response and reflective of the new approach to regulation outlined in...
The Independent

MPs push for new law to stop promoters of tax dodging getting away ‘scot free’

Anti-corruption campaigners in Parliament are planning to push for a new law that would make it easier to prosecute enablers of “egregious tax avoidance”.The cross-party group, led by Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, is planning to table an amendment to the second Economic Crime Bill that would remove the requirement to prove people promoting tax avoidance schemes had been dishonest.The law would target tax advisers, lawyers and accountants who, Dame Margaret said, often got away “scot free” even if the schemes they promoted were found to be unlawful.This simple new law will allow us to clamp down on the promoters...
LAW
The Independent

Birthday flag flying limited to Queen and Charles after controversy over Andrew

The Queen and the Prince of Wales are the only royals whose birthdays will be marked by the flying of Union flags on UK Government buildings amid changes made in the wake of the row over the Duke of York.Andrew has been cut from the list on the Government’s website but so have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal.The Sun reported the wider cull of family members was made to spare any embarrassment for Andrew.The duke paid millions to settle a US civil sexual assault case...
U.K.
The Independent

PM to call for ‘sensible compromise’ to shield passengers from rail chaos

Boris Johnson is set to call for a “sensible compromise” to shield rail passengers from country-wide travel chaos, after last-ditch talks to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions failed to land on a solution.The Prime Minister is expected to argue ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping” by going ahead with the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Tuesday,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Unions and ministers in blame game as travellers hit by worst rail strikes since 1980s

Rail unions have accused the government of preventing the resolution of a dispute that will see millions of passengers’ journeys disrupted from Tuesday in the most significant strikes to hit the network since the 1980s.The RMT pulled the plug on last-ditch talks with employers on Monday, blaming ministers for stopping Network Rail and train operating companies from negotiating freely on pay, jobs and conditions.But Grant Shapps’ Department for Transport dismissed the claim as “absolutely not true”, insisting that a £2bn shortfall in resources for the national network that the RMT attributed to government cuts was in fact the result...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Business bosses predict ‘incredible’ damage due to rail strike disruption

Business chiefs have warned that continued strike actions would cause “incredible” damage to the UK in both the short-term and long-term as firms brace themselves for heavy disruption.Economists at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) have warned that the three strikes across Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will have a fallout worth at least £91 million to the UK economy.Industry leaders have warned that the costs could be even more as travellers and commuters decide to stay at home.Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that the capital “cannot afford a summer of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train strike – live: Biggest strike in 30 years to go ahead after last-ditch talks fail

Rail strikes are to go ahead after last ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union said on Monday.Services on the railways and London Underground are set be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years. Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal.The RMT said the train operators have now made an offer and there is no further offer from Network Rail following one which was rejected last Friday.General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Faced with such an aggressive...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Labour ‘bans frontbenchers from picket lines’ ahead of mass rail strikes

Unions have reacted with fury at reports Labour has banned its frontbenchers from picket lines ahead of mass strikes set to cripple the country’s rail services.A leaked memo from the party leader’s office said it does not want to see the industrial action go ahead, and accused the Government of failing to engage in any negotiations.But it said shadow cabinet members “should not be on picket lines”, and asked them to speak to team members to remind them of this.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out...
The Independent

