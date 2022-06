MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mr. Lang is excited toannounce that WHS graduate Antonio Coleman is Williamson High School’s interim head football coach. Coach Coleman will lead the Mighty Lions for the 2022 football season. “Coach Coleman is a very good role model who comes from our community,” Mr. Lang said. “We are proud to have him.” After graduating from Williamson, Coleman played at Auburn University and in the NFL. He has been serving as the Lions’ defensive coordinator for five years.

