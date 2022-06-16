ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

West Virginia offers SNAP benefits to non-school-age kids

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCzqi_0gCZo4oz00

West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries.

Children are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

They must also live in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19.

Families will receive $22.44 per child for each month of the last school year.

Families will receive payments for half of the school year in July, with the other half coming in September.

The benefits will be loaded onto existing pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

P-EBT benefits available for more WV children

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some West Virginia parents could soon be getting extra help for groceries. The United States Department of Agriculture has given the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources approval to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under six-years-old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
NBC4 Columbus

Food spoilage benefits available to SNAP recipients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits if they experienced food spoilage during widespread power outages in central Ohio. “Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive […]
POLITICS
WSAZ

P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia says active COVID cases above 2K again

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus rose over 2,000 again on Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 2,004 active COVID-19 cases statewide, up from 1,855 on Wednesday. Also, the state said 654 new cases of the virus were received in the period between the Wednesday and Thursday pandemic updates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

West Virginia Day: State's 159th birthday celebration scheduled for noon on Monday, June 20, at Culture Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The festivities start at noon, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests. Gov. Justice and the First Lady will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#School Age#Nexstar Media Inc
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Opportunity: West Virginia needs more EMS workers

Workers seem to be in short supply in most sectors these days, but among the more pressing needs is that for trained Emergency Medical Services professionals. “As we’ve seen over and over again during the pandemic, our EMS workers are absolute heroes. Whenever we need help, they are always the first ones to run to the fire. But heroes like these don’t grow on trees. They’re few and far between and we need to act now to bring more of them into our state,” Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday. “Through these new and expanded efforts to train more EMS professionals, not only will we reduce the burden on our existing workers, but we will also grow this profession in our state, safeguarding West Virginians for generations to come.”
HEALTH SERVICES
WTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair is just around the corner and the community is excited for the fair to be back to normal. Tuesday the fair begins with senior citizens day where senior citizens can enter the fair for a $5 rate. It will end Saturday June 25.
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Mask recommendation loosens in WV this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The COVID numbers for West Virginia were not updated on Friday due to the state observing Juneteenth, so the COVID numbers for the state remain the same as Thursday. Mask recommendations for the state, however, have been updated by the CDC. As of the CDC’s county-by-county update last week, 21 counties were […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Blenko Glass to sell 159th West Virginia birthday piece

MILTON, W.Va. — Blenko Glass Company’s annual West Virginia birthday piece goes on sale this Saturday. The 159th birthday piece, tilted “Cabin in the Woods,” was designed by glass artist Kelsey Murphy. “It’s shaped like a cabin and has a stopper looking like smoke coming out...
MILTON, WV
WVNS

Foster parents struggle as Walmart no longer accepts vouchers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Foster parents in West Virginia are struggling as Walmart is no longer accepting Foster Parent vouchers. Foster parents in West Virginia receive a $300 voucher to make purchases such as clothes, diapers, car seats, or baby formula for their foster kids. But, with Walmart no longer accepting the vouchers, many foster […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Metro News

Another tangled mess for line crews to tackle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Line crews who were near completion of a week-long effort to restore power across parts of West Virginia had additional days tacked onto the task Friday in a matter of minutes. “We peaked Tuesday morning at about 70,000 outages in West Virginia. We just had that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s incredible heat and rain records

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s hard to believe after such a stifling week, but West Virginia has it relatively easy when compared to summer in the rest of the United States. It’s hot, to be sure…but nothing compared to what they sweat through down by the Gulf Coast. Dr. Kevin Law at Marshall University says […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Augusta Free Press

Forest Service invests $6M in deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia

Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million in funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act to support seven projects across the Forest in 2022. These projects are part of $503 million in GAOA-funded investments across USDA-managed lands nationwide to address deferred maintenance, improve infrastructure, increase user access, and support rural economies while also meeting conservation goals.
FOREST, VA
Metro News

DHHR receives approval for child payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding benefits for families with young children. The state agency submitted the request related to Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for children younger than 6 who receive...
WDTV

34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today that 34 lucky anglers have been selected as prize winners as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway. This year marked Gold Rush’s 5th anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the WVDNR and...
HOBBIES
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy