ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Felon charged: Shot man in Nashville amid argument over vehicle

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f93Yo_0gCZnTas00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged early Thursday morning with attempted criminal homicide after police said he shot a man off Nolensville Pike.

Metro Nashville police documents said officers were called to 2177 Nolensville Pike at 6:32 p.m. and found a man shot in the upper right leg. Officers said the victim was meeting up with Edward Edmond Jr., 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDVqb_0gCZnTas00
Edward Edmond Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Missing East TN teen girl found, 1 man arrested

However, authorities said Edmond was upset “due to work the victim had done to his vehicle,” and argued with the victim.

Surveillance video then allegedly captured the victim turning away from Edmond, who then pulled out a gun, and fired five shots. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his leg.

1 injured in shooting outside Nashville karaoke bar

Police said Edmond then walked away, got into a car, and left the scene.

He was booked Thursday morning on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two different protest groups were asked to leave downtown Franklin Saturday after attempting to disrupt the Juneteenth celebration. Franklin Police said one of the groups consisted of people carrying signs that read “White Lives Matter” and “Stop White Replacement.” They added that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.
WSMV

Shooting investigation underway at City Side Flats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that one man was shot Friday at City Side Flats. Metro Police said officers were called at 7:34 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim at City Side Flats, located at 1441 Lebanon Pike. When officers arrived, they found one man was shot at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Shooting#Violent Crime#East Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Driver crashes into utility pole, flees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police closed a portion of McGavock Pike following a crash Saturday morning. MNPD said they are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and McGavock Pike Saturday morning. Officials said the vehicle driver crashed into a utility pole and fled the scene before officers arrived.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The name of the deceased male is not yet being released until family members are notified. RCSO Deputy Sgt....
WKRN

Wanted Wilson County man dies during Nashville barricade

A Wilson County man is dead following a barricade in Nashville Thursday afternoon. Wanted Wilson County man dies during Nashville barricade. Jackson County school bus driver arrested on sexual …. Reports: Former Gov. Bill Haslam to purchase Nashville …. Woman charged after being denied BNA flight. Airlines impacted by staffing,...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Shooting reported on the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike in Nashboro Village. Metro Communications says that the call came in just before 11 on Wednesday night. At least one person has been taken from the scene for treatment according...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy