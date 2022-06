Despite a fight and stabbing last night, Oglesby Summer Fun Fest organizers say Fun Fest will continue as planned Sunday. Fun Fest organizers told us earlier, “ While what happened last night in the parking lot was unfortunate, it was an isolated incident. We continue to encourage families and friends to come down and enjoy the last day of entertainment. We have a great band line up, fun for the kids, and a fireworks show to end the evening. “ WLPO was told that Mayor Rivara and Commissioners Curran and Cullinan were in favor of continuing Fun Fest.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO