Livingston County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Washtenaw by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 07:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms....

alerts.weather.gov

Detroit News

After heat, storms, outages, cooler conditions for Metro Detroit this weekend

After a week that brought record-breaking heat and strong storms that left thousands without power, southeast Michigan can expect cooler, calmer conditions heading into the weekend. Temperatures should drop into the upper 60s overnight and rise into the mid-80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Westbound I-96 Reduced To One Lane Saturday

Livingston County motorists can expect to encounter some delays this weekend if traveling along the I-96 Flex Route corridor. The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that westbound I-96 will be down to one lane from I-275 to Wixom Road from roughly 6am to 5pm Saturday. It’s needed so crews can place new pavement markings along I-96, to get ready for the next stage of work.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

79-year-old Howard Wesley Leach killed after a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township (Springfield Township, MI)

79-year-old Howard Wesley Leach killed after a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township (Springfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 79-year-old Howard Wesley Leach, of Fife Lake, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday in Northern Michigan. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on Ingersoll Road in Kalkaska County’s Springfield Township at 3:07 p.m. [...]
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Woman, 37, killed in crash on M-14 at Beck Road; freeway reopened

Plymouth — A woman is dead and M-14 at Beck Road has reopened following a crash Friday morning, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called to the area at about 8:30 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, traffic on M-14 was slowed by construction and lane closures in the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Car crashes into 2 homes in Southfield, destroys garage door

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A car plowed through a Southfield home garage door before hitting the neighboring home on Friday morning. We’re not sure what led up to this crash just yet, but visuals from the scene show a garage door completely destroyed, with a vehicle, severely damaged, impacting the home next door to the garage.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman, 37, Killed In Vehicle Crash On M-14 In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — State police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash Friday morning on M-14. Police say the crash happened near Beck Road in Plymouth = as the traffic was stopped for a construction zone and lane closures. The highway was closed following the crash and has since been reopened. State police say the woman rear-ended another vehicle at a high speed before rear-ending a tractor-trailer. Police say the woman was not wearing a seat belt. The other two drivers were not hurt. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PLYMOUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged For Stealing Multiple Vehicles From Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is charged after authorities say he stole multiple vehicles early Thursday morning from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert Anthony Smith, 19, is charged with receiving and concealing $20,000 or more, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and fleeing. Robert Anthony Smith (credit: Michigan State Police) Authorities say at about 3:30 a.m. on June 16, Smith allegedly stole multiple Ford Mustangs from the assembly plant. Police located him northbound on Interstate 75 near Outer Drive Melvindale and attempted a traffic stop. Smith fled at high speed but was arrested on westbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Detroit. He was arraigned on Friday and given a $10,000 personal bond with a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 6. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

