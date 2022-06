FAIRBURY, Ill. — Two starts, two wins. Chris Simpson has been hotter than the Hell Tour this week. Thursday night in his home state of Iowa, he won. Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway in Illinois, he did it again, besting a stacked field of 48 other drivers to stake claim to the second $10,000 check of the 37th DIRTcar Summer Nationals season.

FAIRBURY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO