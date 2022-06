CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time since 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not picking in the top five of the NBA Draft. When a team holds the No. 14 pick -- the last selection of the lottery -- they aren’t in control of the outcome. There’s no Evan Mobley or Darius Garland coming. It’s not a small pool of prospects to choose from this year. Sources tell cleveland.com that the front office has about 10 players on its first-round radar, trying to identify the best combination of talent and fit.

